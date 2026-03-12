Cody Rhodes Reveals Major Goal for Third WWE Champion Reign

Cody Rhodes is now a three-time WWE Champion and is about to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania for the fourth consecutive year, but he's still on a quest to truly discover himself.

The American Nightmare defeated Drew McIntyre this past Friday night on SmackDown to regain the top prize in professional wrestling. He now has a date with his old mentor, Randy Orton, at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next month, and he's also earned himself a new nickname — Golden boy.

The moniker bestowed upon him by critics online and other detractors was not done so in a positive way, but during a recent interview with Complex, Rhodes revealed that the term could help accomplish a major goal he has for his third reign as WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Cody Rhodes wants to define his identity heading into WrestleMania 42

“Even at my experience level in pro wrestling, I still haven’t fully found who I am, and I would like this to be the reign that defines who I am," Rhodes said. "I heard a term that was said in a condescending fashion, but I didn’t take it that way; I actually blushed. I heard someone say ‘golden boy’, and I loved it.”

Rhodes admitted he wasn't entirely sure he was supposed to love his new nickname, especially with the connotation behind it, but instead of pushing back against it, he may be ready to lean into it ahead of his clash with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.

"Maybe that’s the identity of this reign. I’m certainly out there in terms of output, and hopefully, this is the one time I say it otherwise, it becomes self-obsessed, but I’m outrunning everybody on the treadmill right now, even the guy I consider my largest competition."

“If that’s gonna be the case, I’ll take this golden boy moniker and see where it goes. I might even dial up my WrestleMania gear to lean into it further. I know that’s a bit vague, but I’d like this reign to give me an identity that perhaps I’ve been seeking, because every reign is different.”

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 & 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Five matches are currently booked for the show, which will apparently be headlined by the two men's world title matches. In addition to Rhodes versus Orton, CM Punk will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will face Rhea Ripley for her title, Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan will battle for the Women's World Championship and Brock Lesnar has issued an open challenge.