WWE Strikes New Deal to Showcase Behind-the-Scenes Content at WrestleMania 42 & Beyond

WWE and Front Office Sports announced a new content partnership Tuesday morning that will bring audiences closer to key WWE moments and tentpole events through access-driven, behind-the-scenes content.

According to a press release that was shared with The Takedown on SI, WWE and Front Office Sports will collaborate on the creative development and execution of storytelling projects surrounding marquee Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, as well as international growth.

WWE and FOS will begin their collaboration at WrestleMania 42

Front Office Sports will showcase the behind-the-scenes of WWE tentpole events across its website and social channels, starting with WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

The year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' will be headlined by two huge world title matches. Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the presumed main event of night one, while longtime rivals CM Punk and Roman Reigns will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship to close out night two.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will also defend her title against Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer will fight for the Women's World Championship, and as fans found out Monday night on Raw, Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one with two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

These matches alone should create some interesting behind-the-scenes stories for FOS to chronicle.

“Front Office Sports is known for its innovative approach to storytelling, and we look forward to partnering to produce new and dynamic content that underscores the evolving business of WWE,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE.

“Front Office Sports is the leader in the coverage of the business of sports, and we’re excited to collaborate with the WWE,” said Adam White, CEO of Front Office Sports. “The sports media landscape is increasingly driven by off-the-field happenings, and this partnership will bring fans closer than ever to their favorite athletes, entertainers and moments in a unique way.”

WWE joins the National Football League and National Women's Soccer League as the most recent sports entities to strike a unique content partnership with Front Office Sports. More details on this new collaboration will be released at a later date.