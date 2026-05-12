TKO Group Announces New Multi-Year Event Agreement With Arizona Sports Alliance

TKO Group and WWE continue to secure lucrative deals to bring their product to major locations around the United States.

In a press release on Tuesday morning, TKO Group announced a brand new partnership agreement that will bring WWE, UFC, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events to Arizona. TKO Group and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance revealed that the two entities agreed on a three-year partnership that will feature seven marquee events in Arizona. The exact dates for the events were not revealed in the announcement.

“We’re excited to build this long-term partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to bring some of our biggest events to the state,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans across the region over the next three years.”

WWE expands event partnership revenue strategy with new deal

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

The exact events that will take place in Arizona throughout the agreement have not been specified at this time. TKO Group has signed similar deals like this one with different cities in the United States. Indianapolis is one example of a city with a multi-event deal with the company. The company also brought WrestleMania to Las Vegas for two consecutive years.

“Arizona has proven time and again that we are built to host the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to join forces with TKO on this multi-year partnership,” said Jay Parry, President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. “This partnership reflects the momentum and innovative spirit of our community, and the dedication to creating high-impact experiences that drive tourism, economic impact and global visibility for our state.”

TKO has secured site fees through partnerships like this one, making it a signature revenue strategy for the holding company since its inception in 2023. This year, WWE will run its two-night SummerSlam event from Minneapolis and will also bring Money in the Bank to New Orleans in September.

Originally, the company announced that New Orleans would host WrestleMania 42 this year, with the Rock announcing the news, but the company walked it back after the success of the first WrestleMania in Las Vegas in 2025.

TKO Group, WWE, and the Arizona Sports & Event Alliance did not announce on-sale dates for the events that will be a part of this partnership and will reveal that information at a later date.