Kevin Nash Unloads on TKO Group Over WWE Creative and Business Practices

Kevin Nash won't be invited to the TKO Group holiday party anytime soon.

The former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer took aim at the higher-level leadership of TKO Group during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. Nash was critical of top TKO executives mixing their creative ideas with Triple H's vision for the company. Nash was also critical of how TKO Group is leveraging the WWE product for advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

TKO caught plenty of fan anger in the lead-up to this year's WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas. TKO brass reportedly made the call to inject Pat McAfee into the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton main event storyline. McAfee was rejected by the fanbase, and though he played a role in the WrestleMania 42 match between the two men, he withdrew from the company's future plans for him.

He also lambasted WWE for how they utilized sponsorship and advertising at WrestleMania 42. Fans noted that the in-ring match time was far less than in previous years, with a significant amount of time dedicated to commercials and advertiser integration.

Kevin Nash takes aim at TKO Group

Kevin Nash | IMAGO / MediaPunch

“Levesque takes over and everybody loves the direction that he’s carrying the new WWE program into the Netflix era. Lo and behold, like every other business on earth, the fucking guys above him that don’t have a fucking clue besides "get paid more" decide to start sticking their d---- where they don’t need to. ‘We’re going to throw this guy in. Let’s put this guy in. How about him in the main event? We have a $500 million deal that this guy is locked into. While we’re at it, let’s make the arena look like NASCAR.’

"It doesn’t take anything away from Paul Levesque, because Paul Levesque still knows what the f--- he’s doing. If anybody out there thinks this might apply to them, how about leaving the fucking company alone? Get your f---ing noses out of creative. Go f--- yourselves. Let Paul run the f---ing company. If you guys want to cut the talent, don’t throw it in Paul’s lap and make him be the bad guy. Don’t tell him, ‘Give me six years of creative process and give it to me by Wednesday. If I don’t see a certain guys name on there, I’m going to cut it by 50%.’ How about just go f--- yourself."

In addition to the rant, Nash confirmed that he would stop watching the product if Triple H was removed for his position as WWE head of creative.

“If something happens and Triple H is no longer at the helm because there is some type of power play, I hope you follow my lead because the minute they f--- with him, I’ll have nothing to do with that product the rest of my life.” Kevin Nash

Triple H secured control of WWE creative when Vince McMahon retired from the company in 2022. His first full WrestleMania at the helm was WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Triple H reportedly signed a new contract with WWE after WrestleMania this year.

The terms of that deal were not disclosed publicly.