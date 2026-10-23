Matt Hardy Shares Concerning Injury Update on Jeff Hardy

We have a major update on Jeff Hardy's injury status, and it doesn't sound overly positive for TNA Wrestling.

Jeff Hardy has always been a risk-taker throughout his career. Very few have taken as many crazy bumps as he has and still kept moving forward inside the squared circle. But even the Charismatic Enigma has his limits, and his current injury is clearly affecting his well-being.

Last year at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Jeff Hardy suffered a neck injury in a match against DarkState. While Jeff has tried to work through the pain from that injury, a year later, it seems he may be considering other options.

Matt and Jeff Hardy | TNAWrestling.com

Matt Hardy reveals Jeff might be taking some time off

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the evolution of Matt's character in professional wrestling was discussed. When co-host Jon Alba asked him if "Booker Matt" could be the next character he takes on, following a successful episode of TNA iMPACT, which saw the Hardys book the entire show, Matt admitted that might be happening, since Jeff might be taking some time off to work on his nagging neck injury.

"It's gonna be interesting to see what my next character is, especially if Jeff takes a little time off to try and work on his neck a little bit," Matt Hardy said. "That may be happening; I guess we'll see."

When Alba asked Matt if he believed Jeff would be taking some time off to try and recover from some of the crazy bumps he's taken over the past year since the neck injury took place, Matt said he might because it's really bugging him and he wants to try and get it fixed as much as he can.

"He might. It's just that nagging," Matt Hardy admitted. "It's been a year now since he's had this bulging disc that's been bugging him. He's going to — I think he's done everything he can do in his power; I think he's maybe gonna take some time off and just see what he can do to get it fixed up and correct it as much as possible."

Jeff Hardy's absence could greatly affect TNA Wrestling

The Hardys reunited in TNA Wrestling in 2024 at Against All Odds after a run in AEW. The duo quickly became the company's top act and a major merchandise driver. Their presence and name recognition no doubt went a long way in helping TNA secure a lucrative weekly television deal with AMC on Thursday nights for iMPACT.

If Jeff decides to take time off to heal his neck, which could take a long time, and Matt shifts into a booking role for the company rather than on camera, this could significantly impact TNA's overall reach in the current wrestling landscape.

It can't be overstated how important Matt and Jeff Hardy are to TNA's current bottom line. However, Jeff's health comes first, and if he decides to take time off to heal his nagging neck injury, the company will have to do without him for now.