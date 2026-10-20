WWE and AEW Brothers Reportedly Facing Uncertain Futures

A talented family of brothers across WWE and AEW are dealing with uncertain futures surrounding their current contracts.

There are plenty of talented brothers in the world of professional wrestling. Most of them are relatively well-known, like the Usos, the Hardys, and the Young Bucks. But they aren't the only brothers currently active at the top of the wrestling industry right now.

Right now, three brothers across WWE and All Elite Wrestling are, oddly enough, facing uncertain futures with their current contracts. Those brothers are RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Dralistico. Luckily, we have an update on where things stand for two of them.

The latest on RUSH and Dralistico's AEW contract status

RUSH and Dralistico have gotten wrestling fans talking with recent social media posts. Dralistico posted an AI-generated photo of himself in handcuffs behind bars with the caption, "Maybe not for long?" His brother, RUSH, recently told fans they won't see him back in a ring until next year. So where do things currently stand with them in AEW?

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the brothers are talking about very different things. While Dralistico's current AEW deal is set to expire in December, his recent posts suggest that he wants out of the company. However, RUSH is a different story, as he's currently dealing with a visa situation that won't be cleared up until January.

Unlike his brother Dralistico, Alvarez reports that, based on everything he's heard, RUSH is currently happy in AEW and isn't looking to depart the company anytime soon. He just can't legally perform for them right now. Neither brother has performed for AEW since July.

Maybe not for long ? pic.twitter.com/QqVnqlrgIl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) October 19, 2026

No new update on Dragon Lee's WWE contract

As for RUSH and Dralistico's brother, Dragon Lee, over in WWE, there is unfortunately no new update on his contract status.

We heard last month that Lee and Dralistico trademarked the name HERMANOS LEE together, teasing that the duo wants to test free agency as a tag team rather than as individual performers.

With a contract reportedly coming up, Lee has been featured heavily on WWE programming lately, including a tremendous triple threat match against Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this week on WWE Raw.

Dragon Lee | Netflix

It will be extremely interesting to see which companies these brothers land with once we get to 2027. Stay tuned to the Takedown on SI for the latest information regarding their contract status when it becomes available.