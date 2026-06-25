TNA Reportedly Interested in Recently Released WWE Star

TNA Wrestling is reportedly interested in adding a former WWE Superstar to its roster.

Days following WrestleMania 42, WWE released almost 30 talents across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. While some contracts were simply not being renewed, others were given the standard 90 or 30-day non-compete based on the brand they were currently performing for. NXT talent get a 30-day non-compete, while those on the main roster are locked into a 90-day non-compete instead.

With names like Motor City Machine Guns, Kairi Sane, and the Wyatt Sicks being among this round of releases, it didn't take long for reports to emerge of interest in these talents from other major wrestling promotions such as AEW. Now, a new report suggests that TNA Wrestling is interested in bringing one of the recently released former champions into the company.

TNA is reportedly interested in signing former WWE Superstar Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It was reported on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select that TNA Wrestling is interested in bringing former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Apollo Crews into the company. Crews had been part of the WWE roster for the last decade before being released by the company earlier this year.

If Crews were to sign with TNA, he would likely revert to the name he used on the independent scene, Uhaa Nation, as WWE owns the trademark on the Apollo name. However, it was stressed that the discussions to bring Crews into TNA took place before the recent sweeping backstage changes that saw names like Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan released from the company.

While a lot of speculation has surrounded Mustafa Ali's mystery opponent for the International Championship this weekend at TNA Slammiversary, if Crews is under a 90-day non-compete with WWE, the timing wouldn't work out for him to be Ali's opponent.

TNA Slammiversary card

#TNASlammiversary is THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston.



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TNA Slammiversary will take place this Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following matches have been announced for this weekend's pay-per-view:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Amazing Red vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro

TNA Knockouts Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles: The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Rosemary and Allie

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

Mustafa Ali's open challenge for the TNA International Championship

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

AJ Francis vs. Elijah