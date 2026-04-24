Several members of the Wyatt Sicks are reportedly gone from WWE, and they are unfortunately not the only ones.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nikki Cross was the first departure announced. She took to social media Friday afternoon to break the news that her tenure with WWE had come to an end after more than a decade.

Cross had spent the better part of the past two years as a member of the Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown, but will soon be writing the next chapter of her professional wrestling career. As will the group's leader Uncle Uncle Howdy and Joe Gacy.

Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark are no longer with WWE

Goodbye and Thank you WWE



I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.



Thank you all for the continued love and support.



Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.



Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers… — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026

Goodbye and Thank you WWE



I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.



Thank you all for the continued love and support.



Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.



Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers and all the backstage crew who make all this possible.



To the amazing girls in locker room Nikki Cross on X

Despite her time as a reoccurring character on Friday nights, Cross has not wrestled much over the past couple of years. Her last official match took place during a holiday tour in December 2024.

Talent releases typically take place shortly after WrestleMania each year and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that this year is no different. An unknown number of superstars are in the process of being released from their contracts or are being informed that their current deals will not be renewed.

Both Ross Sapp and Mike Johnson of PWInsider have also confirmed that Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, has been released from his contract. This comes less than a week after the Wyatt Sicks lost their blow off match against Solo Sikoa and his MFTs.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Joe Gacy also insinuated that his time with WWE had come to an end by posting a peace sign emoji followed by, "lol" on his X account Friday afternoon. His departure has now been confirmed by the insiders at BodySlam. There's no word yet on the status of Erick Rowan or Dexter Lumis, the remaining members of the Wyatt Sicks.

Zoey Stark | WWE.com

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre are also departing the company. Stark has been out of action for close to a year after she tore her ACL and MCL in a match last May, but she had recently been cleared for her return.

Alba Fyre has been one of the core members of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice since March of last year. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion joined up with Chelsea and Piper Niven after her former tag partner, Isla Dawn, was released from WWE.

It's unclear how many more members of the locker room are set to be released. We wish all those impacted by this recent round of cuts the very best in their future endeavors. We'll continue to keep you updated on any new developments throughout the night.