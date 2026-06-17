Another TNA Talent Reportedly Gone as 'Workforce Reduction' Continues

TNA Wrestling continues to undergo some major changes ahead of Slammiversary later this month.

Earlier this morning, Tommy Dreamer announced on Busted Open Radio that after having a conversation with Carlos Silva yesterday, the two had decided to mutually part ways, effective immediately. Dreamer was very emotional as he gave his statement, which led many to believe there might be more to this than he was letting on.

Hours later, TNA issued a press release, corroborating Dreamer's statement that the two sides mutually parted ways, as well as officially confirming the release of Tessa Blanchard.

TNA explained these recent decisions as "a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability." But a new report suggests these weren't the only releases today.

Sami Callihan is reportedly gone from TNA Wrestling

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the word making the rounds today is that Sami Callihan has also departed TNA Wrestling.

If you're surprised to hear that Sami Callihan was still with TNA in 2026, we wouldn't blame you. Callihan's last TNA match took place back at Emergence in August 2025, when he lost with Mike Santana in a street fight.

Callihan shifted into the role of a backstage producer for the company following the match against Santana at Emergence. While he might no longer be with the company, Callihan is still very involved in the world of professional wrestling as he continues to run the independent promotion Wrestling Revolver.

Conflicting reports surrounding Tommy Dreamer's TNA departure

While both Tommy Dreamer and TNA Wrestling have stated today that Dreamer's departure from the company was mutual, that is currently being disputed by one of the top wrestling reporters in the industry.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on today's episode of Fightful's The Hump, Tommy Dreamer was, in fact, fired from TNA, and the departure was not a mutual decision.

It's very interesting to see TNA make this many backstage moves ahead of one of its biggest pay-per-view events of the year. But it seems that drastic times call for drastic measures.

Tommy Dreamer | TNA Wrestling

As for who will be replacing Dreamer in the creative role, former Ring of Honor head booker and current TNA creative member, Delirious, will reportedly be taking over for Dreamer. Although Fightful has reported that WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jesse James had been discussed as a potential replacement for Dreamer, that is far from confirmed.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest on these structural changes within TNA as they become available.