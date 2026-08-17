TNA Wrestling Introduces VIP Membership for TNA+

Ahead of TNA's upcoming Lockdown event in Chicago, the company is announcing an expansion of its TNA+ service. Previously, TNA+ was a great way to watch older TNA shows from the promotion's vast library, but the service is gaining a VIP experience that will offer much more.

This expansion of TNA+ will make current TNA PPVs, such as Lockdown this Sunday and Bound for Glory in October, a part of the service. This is in addition to all the previous content available, plus early access to select original programming, podcasts, and VIP-only content and experiences

That includes merchandise offers, ticket opportunities, and exclusive member benefits. One massive exclusive for the annual pass holders is two free live event tickets per year.

The new VIP membership plan lets users choose between a monthly plan for $19.99 and a yearly plan for $129.99.

BREAKING: TNA+ VIP is here.



Get every TNA PPV, plus exclusive content and member perks. VIP Monthly is $19.99/month; VIP Annual is $129.99/year, or $99.99 for a limited time with code TNA2026.



Plus, join TNA President Carlos Silva for an exclusive VIP Member Town Hall this… pic.twitter.com/A85FS5h8K5 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 17, 2026

NA+ will also expand internationally with the launch of TNA+ en Español, which will include Spanish-language commentary for TNA iMPACT! and the promotion's PPVs. They also confirmed that more Spanish content will be added to the platform in the future.

TNA shared a post on social media saying that users can also take advantage of a special, limited-time code, TNA2026, to get a yearly plan for $99.99. The first VIP experience will take place this Wednesday, with TNA President Carlos Silva hosting a VIP Member Town Hall.

TNA+ is following in WWE Network's footsteps

The work being put into TNA+ is making this service comparable to what WWE used to offer with the WWE Network. A service fully dedicated to professional wrestling, filled with archival content, exclusive shows, podcasts, and the company's current calendar of pay-per-views.

WWE logo | WWE

The major difference, of course, was that WWE had a much larger selection of content, including former promotions such as Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling, in addition to a different price point at the time.

While it's not exactly the same as the WWE Network, for any die-hard TNA fans, this upgrade is a major step forward. Putting all the promotion's content under one service for a reasonable price is a great way to get more eyes on its content.

Time will tell what sort of original content outside of pure wrestling the service will feature and if that can help bring viewers to the promotion.