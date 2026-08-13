Bayley's Recent Move Didn't 'Land Well With Everyone' in WWE

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so how many words is Bayley trying to convey with her latest video?

Despite competing at a couple of WWE Live Events in late July, Bayley hasn't appeared on WWE programming since losing and being essentially written off by Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18.

Bayley's contract with WWE is set to expire sometime this year, and as of earlier this week, she has yet to sign a new deal with the company.

With noted interest from AEW, there is a general belief that Bayley could let her contract expire to pit the two sides against each other and secure the best deal possible. The results of her negotiation could shape future deals for the top stars in this industry.

But has Bayley already made up her mind?

Bayley | Netflix

Bayley's recent "All In" video didn't "land well with everyone" in WWE

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Bayley's current status was discussed. While this is no substantial update on her current contract status, WrestleVotes could confirm that Bayley's recent Instagram video didn't "land well with everyone" in WWE.

Over the weekend, Bayley posted an in-ring training video to the song "All In" by The Grouch & Eligh. In the video, there is footage of Bayley wrestling with her best friend, Mercedes Moné of AEW. The video might not have received much traction without the song choice that shares the name of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view later this month.

The video and song choice were seen as "eyebrow-raising" by some backstage in WWE. Bayley accompanied the video with the following caption: "all or nothing, baby."

Don't expect to see Bayley at AEW All In: London

While Bayley is clearly stoking the flames of her impending free agency online, fans shouldn't expect to see her walk down the aisle at Wembley Stadium later this month at All In: London.

The date of Bayley's contract expiration is currently unknown. However, the general belief is that her contract isn't set to expire until the end of the year. If that turns out to be the case, be prepared to read a lot more about Bayley's free agency status over the next several months.

what a gift to still be taking risks pic.twitter.com/E8c0lWTrzx — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 3, 2026

Whatever Bayley ultimately decides to do, the results of these negotiations could change the structure of wrestling contracts as we know them for years to come.