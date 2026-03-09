Widely regarded as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time, Trish Stratus has an unmatched legacy in WWE, going from a fitness model to one of the most decorated female stars in the company's history.

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion put her name on the map during the 2000s and has made several different returns, further adding to her legendary career since retiring from in-ring competition in 2006.

From her run in WWE to her crossover as a brand ambassador for other brands, it is no surprise that Stratus has a wealthy lifestyle as one of the most prominent female names in the history of the business.

Name Patricia Anne Stratigeas Estimated Net Worth $6 Million Source of Wealth Professional wrestling, Modeling, Brand deals, Collaborations, Social media Salary $310K annually Sponsorships & Endorsements WWE, USA Network, Busted Open, A&E, DISH, Fanatics, VarietyBC, Inside Fitness Magazine, Ferrari Charity The Get Real Movement, Children's Aid Foundation, Dreams Take Flight, Ronald McDonald House, Lymphoma Canada, Cardiac Kids, Sick Kids Foundation, Special Olympics, Canadian Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Reach For The Stratusphere

What is Trish Stratus' Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trish Stratus has a net worth of around $6 million. This figure is based on her earnings from her time as an active in-ring wrestler for WWE and current Legends deal, as well as her revenue from other brand deals and endorsements.

Trish Stratus' Salary

Trish Stratus is currently under a WWE Legends deal like many Hall of Famers who regularly appear for the company. According to various reports upon her return to the company in 2023, Stratus is making in the region of $310K annually. This is before her earnings from merchandise and her appearances on WWE television.

Trish Stratus' Endorsements

Trish Stratus | WWE.com

Thanks to her role as one of the most recognizable female stars in WWE history, Trish Stratus has endorsements from a variety of different brands. Outside of WWE, Stratus is endorsed by USA Network, Busted Open, A&E, DISH, Fanatics, VarietyBC, Inside Fitness Magazine and Ferrari, among many others.

Trish Stratus' Charity Work

Over the course of her career, Trish Stratus has worked for a long line of different charitable organizations. Per Trishstratus.com, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion has supported charities such as The Get Real Movement, Children's Aid Foundation, Dreams Take Flight, Ronald McDonald House, Lymphoma Canada, Cardiac Kids and the Sick Kids Foundation.

Stratus has also contributed to the Special Olympics, Canadian Cancer Society and Heart & Stroke Foundation. Meanwhile, Trish has also created her own foundation called "Reach For The Stratusphere," which supports and helps women in various sports.