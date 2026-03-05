Trish Stratus Discusses a Potential Return to WWE Following 25 Year Anniversary

Trish Stratus has left WWE fans feeling 'stratusfied' for over 25 years, and she may not be done just yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the ring last year to celebrate her silver anniversary in professional wrestling. She competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, entering from the No. 25 position, and then wrestled at Elimination Chamber in her hometown of Toronto, Canada a month later.

Her most recent match came against Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution last July, where she came up short in her bid to win the WWE Women's Championship. Speaking to WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard during WWE 2K26 Creator Fest last month, Stratus said she was very pleased with her latest comeback.

“The 25th anniversary year was a special year. [WWE and I] worked together to see how we can celebrate it,” Stratus said “It turned out really good with the homecoming moment, where I could team up with Tiffy. Being part of Evolution, all women’s pay-per-view, obviously, was amazing."

Stratus then confirmed reports that there were plans for her to make more appearances that ultimately didn't come to fruition, which has left her with a desire to return to the ring again in the near future.

“My mom got sick last year, and she passed. So there were plans [for more],” Stratus said. “I do think there should be a bit of a finale moment. I’m very much about closure. So, I feel like that I would need a little bit of closure. And I think maybe [the fans] need some closure on your stratusfaction as well."

What does Trish Stratus have coming up in 2026?

Trish Stratus | WWE

The Takedown on SI also had the chance to catch up with the 7-time WWE Women's Champion at the WWE Headquarters last month. The 50-year-old vowed not to let her age define her, and that women like herself, Becky Lynch and The Bella Twins are redefining what's possible for mothers to accomplish in the professional wrestling industry.

"Back in the day, it was kind of like, do your career, then finish, then go have your babies and your family. I was able to come back after I had a baby, the Bellas were able to do that as well. Becky had a baby and stayed on the road, so now it's a different thing. It's just an indication of how evolved the business has gotten and the positioning of women as well."

There's currently no information available on when Trish may make her return to the ring. She began her 'First Crush' signing tour early last month, and will be part of a week-long wrestling celebration at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada for WrestleMania 42 April 13-20.