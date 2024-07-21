Cody Gibson Captures First UFC Victory Since 2014
Cody Gibson might not be returning to school this fall.
Summer vacation has been extended for Gibson, a former high school AP History teacher and current middle school physical education instructor. That is because he won his first UFC fight since 2014, defeating Brian Kelleher earlier tonight in the last prelim bout at tonight’s UFC Fight Night.
Had he lost, Gibson (20-10) was in danger of getting cut by the UFC. Instead, the victory completely rejuvenates his career.
“If I lost and I got cut, that would have been a clear indicator to me that it was time to hang ‘em up,” said Gibson, who won by submission in the first round. “My mentality was to win or die trying. Thankfully, I didn’t have to die today.”
Gibson fought with pressure but was smart in his approach. He captured the right blend of finding his range while still attacking, hurting Kelleher early with an elbow. Gibson also escaped Kelleher’s guillotine attempt, wisely focusing on Kelleher’s feet–ensuring that Kelleher would be unable to lock his feet around him. Kelleher was quickly forced to release the choke, and shortly after, Gibson found an opening for the arm triangle to secure the victory.
The future appears dim for Kelleher (24-16). Following the loss to Gibson, the 37-year-old Kelleher has now dropped four in a row.
“We were both in a similar situation, so I feel for him,” said Gibson, 36. “There’s part of me that felt bad about beating him. I’m not sure what he has planned, but Brian is a very tough fighter.”
The California-based Gibson trained ahead of this bout in Vegas with Aljamain Sterling and Patchy Mix.
“I’m building relationships with Xtreme Couture and Eric Nicksick and Dan Ige and Julian Erosa and Aljamain and Patchy–they’ve all been super welcoming to me,” said Gibson. “I’m looking at condos to have a base in Vegas, and I’m looking to keep training here.”
The possibility even exists that Gibson will not return to teaching this fall. That is a conversation that will occur with Gibson and his wife, but if there were ever a time to focus his career full-time on fighting, it is now or never.
“My wife and I will decide that,” said Gibson. “There’s a big difference when I can put my whole self into a training camp. My last fight was a loss against Miles Johns in March, and I tried to balance everything–from teaching in the classroom to training to getting ready for a new baby. It showed–my performance in that fight was lackluster.
“Teaching isn’t going anywhere. I’ll be in a classroom and on a wrestling mat for the rest of my life. I still need to ask the boss, but if we can make it work financially–beginning hopefully with a $50,000 bonus tonight, then it’s a real possibility.”