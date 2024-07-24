Curtis Blaydes on Alex Pereira: ‘That’s a Money Fight’
Curtis Blaydes fights Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship this Saturday in Manchester, England at UFC 304.
If he wins, Blaydes would be happy to make his first defense this November in New York City against Alex Pereira.
A decorated kickboxer, Pereira has been nothing short of spectacular in the UFC, victorious in eight of his nine Octagon fights. He already had a reign as middleweight champion, and now he is the reigning light heavyweight champ. If he makes the move to heavyweight, Blaydes will be ready for him.
“If I got offered that, I’d be open to it,” said Blaydes. “That’s a money fight.”
A matchup against Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) could force Pereira to grapple with a much bigger man, which is a realm where he has not yet proven himself in the UFC.
“It’s hard to imagine he was a middleweight,” said Blaydes. “With his frame, he could be a heavyweight. Do I believe he can absorb punches from heavyweights? I don’t know. Do I believe he can knock out a heavyweight? Yeah, of course. I think he can also be knocked out.
“But it’s the grappling–at heavyweight, gravity plays a much bigger factor. He has a much bigger chance of getting defeated at heavyweight than he does at light heavyweight or middleweight.”
Before Blaydes can defend the interim heavyweight title, he must first win it. His bout against Aspinall (14-3) is a rematch from two summers ago, a fight Blaydes won by TKO in only 15 seconds after Aspinall injured his knee.
“I believe have the speed and athleticism needed in order to get my hand raised,” said Blaydes. “It might be wrestling, it might be jiu jitsu, it might be on the feet. I’m ready for this fight to go anywhere.”
As for the undisputed heavyweight championship, Blaydes would instantly make himself a top contender if he wins on Saturday. But that is a complicated scene with two seemingly inactive fighters–reigning champ Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic–possessing the top two spots.
“Who knows what’s going on with Stipe and Jon,” said Blaydes. “Who knows if that’s ever going to happen.”
Blaydes’ bout against Aspinall is the co-main on Saturday. It is unlikely to go the distance, but it should be exciting for however long it lasts.
“It’s not going to be a snooze fest,” said Blaydes. “We don’t have it in us to be boring.”