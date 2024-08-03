Deiveson Figueiredo Makes Statement in Bantamweight Division
Deiveson Figueiredo has now won three in a row since his move to 135 pounds.
And he is climbing his way to a bantamweight title shot.
The former two-time UFC flyweight champion, Figueiredo controlled the first and third rounds against Marlon “Chito” Vera on today’s card in Abu Dhabi. That performance won Figueiredo the fight, which is instantly his most impressive since his move to bantamweight.
Figueiredo (24-3-1) even dropped Vera in the third with a vicious strike, and it is a rare sight to see Vera fall in the Octagon. Even more significant for Figueiredo is that Vera (23-10-1) is only one fight removed from his title shot, where he lost to Sean O’Malley in March at UFC 299.
Most likely, Figueiredo needs one more win before he gets a shot at the bantamweight belt. The victory against Vera represents a major step in the right direction for Figueiredo.