Derrick Lewis Hungry for a Return to the Win Column
The MMA Notebook runs every Friday.
Derrick Lewis: “I’m in the best shape I’ve been in a long time”
The UFC’s knockout king returned to his throne tomorrow.
Derrick Lewis, who holds the most knockouts in UFC history with 14, headlines this week’s Fight Night in St. Louis in a heavyweight tussle against Rodrigo Nascimento.
“This is going to be one of my best performances in the UFC,” said Lewis (27-12, 1 NC). “I’m in the best shape I’ve been in a long time. I’ve been holding off on greasy food, even if I’m craving it. I’m ready.”
The charismatic Lewis–who is considering a future in WWE–is looking to win his second bout in his last three fights. A loss puts the 37-year-old in a dangerous spot, as Lewis has dropped four of his last five. He enters in good shape, weighing in this morning at 264 pounds. Unlike his last fight-a unanimous decision loss against Jailton Almeida where very little action unfolded–he is entering this bout healthy.
“I tore both my shoulders a week before that fight against Almeida,” said Lewis. “The week of the fight, I had two ear infections. Everything just wasn’t working. But I’m entering this one healthy and comfortable.”
Nascimento (11-1, 1 NC) has looked impressive in the cage, albeit against a far lower tier of opponent. Lewis has evolved into a gatekeeper for the heavyweights, and he will be the judge of whether Nascimento can move forward in the division.
Lewis wants another knockout, as well as that bonus performance purse. And he knows exactly how he will celebrate a win.
“I want those new Trill Burgers,” said Lewis, referring to a hamburger joint near his home in Houston. “I want the greasiest one, the Triple OG burger. That’s what I’ve been craving.”
Hattan Alsaif ready for PFL debut
Hattan Alsaif is makes her PFL debut later today at PFL MENA 1, seeking a victory at the Green Halls in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The first woman from Saudi Arabia to join a global MMA promotion, Alsaif, 22, competes in a women’s atomweight bout against Egypt’s Nada Faheem.
“Having a contract with PFL, it’s a dream,” said Alsaif. “I worked so hard for this, and I want it so bad.”
PFL MENA features emerging prospects from the Middle East and North Africa fighters, and it will be live streamed on DAZN. The format follows the same as the regular PFL season, with the winner receiving a $100,000 prize and a chance to earn a spot in the 2025 PFL regular season.
“If I get my hand raised, it’s all the Saudis raising their hands,” said Alsaif, who competed in Muay Thai prior to MMA. “It’s for my father, my mother, my coach. There are a lot of people who believe in me. I won’t let myself down, and I won’t let anyone else down, either.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
- UFC Fight Night heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Pick: Derrick Lewis
- UFC Fight Night welterweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev
- UFC Fight Night light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
Pick: Carlos Ulberg
- UFC Fight Night lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Pick: Mateusz Rebecki
- UFC Fight Night featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
Pick: Sean Woodson
Last week: 4-1
2024 record: 44-39