Sports World Reacts to John Cena Tapping Out in Final WWE Match
That’s a wrap on John Cena’s career in the WWE.
Cena, one of the most popular professional wrestlers of his era, bid farewell to the WWE after his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
To finish off the WWE’s four-match card on Saturday, Cena wrestled heel Gunther for the first time—and lost. In the closing seconds of the match, Cena was tied up by Gunther but tried to rally by giving the O.K. sign to the crowd. They chanted for him but Cena couldn’t keep the match going and tapped out to end his career.
Cena retires as a 17-time world champion, five-time U.S. champion, four-time Tag Team champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and an intercontinental champion.
Many sports figures paid tribute to Cena, including Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was at the event in Washington, D.C.