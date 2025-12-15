Gunther Shows No Remorse With First Remarks Since Retiring John Cena At SNME

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar.

This weekend at WWE Saturday Nights Main Event, Gunther defeated John Cena in what was advertised as Cena's last match. Not only did Gunther beat Cena, but he did it like he said he would, making Cena give up.

After escaping Gunther's sleeper hold multiple times and hitting multiple Attitude Adjustments, Cena was forced to tap out to the sleeper. And he did so with a knowing and accepting smile on his face.

When the match was over, Gunther celebrated in the ring in front of the shocked crowd and then left as the crowd mercilessly booed.

Gunther made his first public remarks after beating Cena on Saturday. Those remarks were full of his typical condescension.

In a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon ahead of WWE Raw, Gunther posted a video of various WWE Superstars and fans reacting in disbelief to Cena tapping out. He posted the videos and put an accompanying sentence with it.

"When reality hits ..." Gunther on Instagram

On Sunday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Gunther would appear on this week's show to address his victory and what his future looks like in WWE.

Earlier this year, Gunther retired another Hall of Fame talent at Saturday Night's Main Event. At the show, Gunther defeated Goldberg in what was his final match as an active pro wrestler.

This week's episode of WWE Raw is looking to be a big one. Triple H has said that the WWE would enter a new era now that Cena is retired. We'll get a first look at that era on this week's Raw on Netflix.

Announced matches for the show include Raquel Rodriguez vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship, The Usos vs. The New Day in a tag team match, and an appearance from WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk.

Punk is scheduled to put his world championship on the line against Bron Breakker on the first episode of Raw in 2026. Breakker has vowed to win the world championship on that show and has demanded that the old CM Punk show up to face him.

This week's episode of Raw airs live on Netflix from inside the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

