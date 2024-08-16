Dustin Poirier Reflects on Past, Looks Ahead to Future
The MMA Notebook runs every week.
Fittingly, it all unfolded in the swamps of Jersey.
Louisiana-born Dustin Poirier stepped into the Octagon this May at UFC 302 for a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev. Despite the brilliance of his career, Poirier was largely counted out ahead of this bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, deemed not-quite-elite enough to overcome the multitude of challenges presented by Makhachev.
That was exactly how the fight developed in the opening round. True to form, Makhachev took control of Poirier’s back, an emphatic indicator that it would be a quick main event.
Yet Poirier withstood the pain. He finished the round, then started to strike with Makhachev in the second, third, and fourth–absorbing fierce shots while landing his own powerful blows.
“Sometimes you need to walk through the fire to get to where you’re going,” said Poirier. “No surprises there. I knew it was going to be a grind.”
The first and fifth rounds were wrestling-heavy, but the 15 minutes of action that spanned the second, third, and fourth will be remembered for the manner in which Poirier ferociously tested Makhachev.
“I needed it to be a dog fight,” said Poirier. “That’s what I expected. That’s what we got.”
Poirier was able to stop a lot of Makhachev’s shots in those middle rounds, and he took the champ places he clearly wanted to avoid.
The most telling part of those middle rounds was the surprise in Makhachev’s eyes. Poirier forced him into the deep end, and the only way out for Makhachev was to grapple his way to victory.
“I could see it,” said Poirier. “I knew he was frustrated.”
Poirier put forth a championship-level performance, accomplishing every goal except one. He fell short of winning the fight, ultimately submitting to a picturesque sequence that ended with a brabo choke in the final round.
A fight is always diminished without attaining victory, but that caliber of performance was a beauty to behold. Poirier summed up his entire career in this one fight, displaying a fighting spirit that reverberated among every legend who ever shed blood or broke bones in the cage.
It was a fight at the highest level, and Poirier left it all in the cage.
“It didn’t end the way I wanted–he is very strong and has an incredible squeeze,” said Poirier. “Both of us were hurt and bleeding, we both wanted to win so badly.”
Ever since that fight finished, retirement has hovered over Poirier, 35. But more than two months removed from UFC 302, he is feeling that familiar itch to return.
“I’m feeling good,” said Poirier. “It’s an internal fight. I know I can still fight, but there are a lot of questions I still need to answer.
“Looking at the landscape of the division, it’s hard to say. There’s no clear path. For me to fight, it needs to be something big. We’ll see.”
Wherever Poirier goes next, he knows how he’ll get there.
Poirier has partnered with Brooks Running and their “Let’s Run There” platform, which is centered around the role that running plays in health and wellness journeys.
“I’ve always been a runner, and I’ve always used Brooks Running shoes,” said Poirier. “I’ve been running in Brooks for almost 10 years. They reached out to me about their ‘Let’s Run There’ campaign, and it’s been an organic partnership. I love the shoes, and they sent me a bunch more. These shoes, they’re the best.
“If I’m promoting a company or using their product, it’s something I already use. I’m not going to promote a different shoe two months from now. I’ll still be running in Brooks.
If you’re putting in miles either walking or running, you need to try Brooks. Every time I’ve recommended these shoes to someone, they ended up loving them.”
Running is a prerequisite for fighters. When it comes to UFC legends, Nate and Nick Diaz will always be associated with fighting and running.
Six years ago, Poirier and Nate Diaz came close to fighting at UFC 230, but it fell apart and the bout has yet to materialize. Asked if he would put on his Brooks Running shoes for a sprint against the Diaz brothers, Poirier laughed at the notion.
“No, never,” said Poirier. “Me and Nate haven’t had the best track record. I wouldn’t try to outsprint those guys. It would have to be distance.”
Another longtime rival is Conor McGregor. The two fought in McGregor’s most recent bout in the summer of 2021, ending by doctor stoppage after the first round when McGregor broke his leg and Poirier won by TKO.
There has been endless debate over whether McGregor will return. Poirier is among those who believe McGregor will step back in the cage.
“If he can stay healthy, I think Conor will fight,” said Poirier. “I think he has to fight. That’s who he is. For Michael Chandler’s sake, I hope it does happen–he’s waited for almost two years.”
Poirier and his family enjoyed an eventful summer. He and his wife run the Good Fight Foundation, which recently handed out over 1,500 backpacks full of school supplies for children in Lafayette, Louisiana. Even with the full schedule, Poirier still runs throughout the week, usually three miles at a time–and the thought of another continues to cross his mind.
If he returns, perhaps it will be one final bout against Justin Gaethje. Fight fans would undoubtedly relish the chance to see the two fight legends square off this November when the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York.
“Fighting at the Garden again, that would be amazing,” said Poirier. “I’m supposed to have surgery on my nose in October. It’s crushed.
“I’ll be able to breathe well after that, so we’ll see what makes the most sense.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC 305 middleweight title bout: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
- Pick: Israel Adesanya
UFC 305 flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
- Pick: Steve Erceg
UFC 305 lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Pick: Mateusz Gamrot
UFC 305 heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Pick: Tai Tuivasa
PFL light heavyweight tournament semi-final: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira
- Pick: Impa Kasanganay
Last week: 2-3
2024 record: 83-63