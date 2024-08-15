Exclusive: UFC Unveiling New Fighter Kits for Riyadh Season Noche UFC
UFC is unveiling exclusive fighter kits at Riyadh Season Noche UFC, Sports Illustrated has learned.
The event, which will be the first live sporting event at the Sphere, takes place on Saturday, September 14, and it will honor Mexican Independence Day.
“It’s going to be a love letter to the Mexican fighting spirit and the people of Mexico,” said Dana White, who is the UFC CEO. “This show will be so authentic. It’s going to be f------ awesome.”
Throughout Noche UFC, the stunning visuals at the Sphere will be incorporated as the UFC production team presents the story of the Mexican fighting spirit.
“The first fight of the night will be the beginning of time,” said White. “The last fight will be the future. We’re going to tell all these stories throughout the night.
“I put a tremendous amount of stress and work on our production team. I always like to be first, and I always like to do the sh-- that people say can’t be done. If you are in production and that is what you do for a living, this is the opportunity you want. It’s an unlimited budget–I don’t give a f--- what it costs–I just want to make it happen at the highest level possible.”
The fighter kits will also add a distinctly unique element. There was a focus on the gods of Aztec mythology, and the jerseys contain a Noche UFC badge with the official date–September 16, 1810–of the first Mexican independence celebration.
Heidi Noland, who is UFC’s Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Creative, and her team started the design of the fighter kits in March.
“This is the first time we’ve added a visual design process that embodies the thematic of the event,” said Noland. “We wanted to create a visually stunning image that beautifully intertwined the story of power and resilience and unity embodied by the Mexican people.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind moment, and the kits will represent that. It’s meant to be a fully immersive event, and we want people watching at home to feel like they’re part of the event, too.”
Noland and UFC’s Consumer Products team partnered in a collaborative effort with Venum, which is the UFC’s official outfitting partner, as well as creative consultant Jorge Gutierrez, a prominent animator and writer.
“Jorge has been a great contributor,” said Noland. “He was introduced to us via our Endeavor network. He’s creating our artist series poster for the event, as well as consulting with us from a cultural perspective.
“It’s a revolutionary, groundbreaking venue. To be able to bring the UFC vision to life on an innovative platform in such a momentous way, it’s our chance to bring the story of the Mexican fighting spirit to life on this massive media plane.”
Fighters from the Noche UFC card saw the kits two weeks ago, and they were received with unanimous praise.
“One of our north stars was authenticity,” said Noland. “This kit needs to be one the fighters feel proud to wear, especially for such a historic moment.”
Headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley against Merab Dvalishvili and the women’s flyweight trilogy pitting former champ Valentina Shevchenko against reigning champ Alexa Grasso, the loaded card also features Brian Ortega against Diego Lopes.
A live sporting event at the Sphere presents an opportunity to redefine a professional sports contest. White believes that this card will forever be remembered for its ingenuity and willingness to break barriers.
“When you talk about the Sphere, every fight on this card should be insane,” said White. “Throw in all the live stuff we’re going to do inside the Sphere and then we’re going to project that to the people at home and the bars or wherever they might be, it’s going to be like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.”