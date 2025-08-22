Dana White Makes Pitch For Indie Wrestlers To Join His Power Slap League
Dana White is on the hunt for brand new Power Slap talent and he's looking at pro wrestlers to fill some slots.
White's Power Slam league has become a controversial sport due to the danger and violence involved in two people standing across from one another and slapping the person as hard as they can without a defense mechanism put in place.
What's the hook for a league like that? Money.
During an appearance on the Cutler Cast, White called out to indie wrestlers and said they could make a lot more money working in Power Slam than they could working a full slate of independent wrestling dates.
“There is a bunch of people out there that want to get into the AEW or the WWE, right? These guys will f*cking jump off a ladder onto a table full of tacks for $50 a night. You can come into Power Slap and make a shit load of money."- Dana White (h/t WrestlePurist)
White continued:
"These guys are all tough guys, big guys so we’re looking at these guys that wanted to be professional wrestlers and a lot of other athletes around the world to come into Power Slap.”- Dana White (h/t WrestlePurist)
White has never been directly tied to pro wrestling, but is now closer to that industry than ever before. White is the President of UFC, which is owned by TKO Group -- the same parent company that now owns WWE.
Endeavor merged WWE and UFC into TKO Group after purchasing the WWE in 2023. Endeavor has owned UFC since 2016.
WWE wrestlers aren't new to the UFC or MMA
Various WWE talents have fought for Dana White in the UFC over the years. Most notably, Brock Lesnar left WWE and became the UFC World Heavyweight Champion. Also, CM Punk fought two fights in the UFC -- his first against Micky Gall in 2016 and his second against Mike Jackson in 2018. Punk lost both of those fights.
White also appeared at this year's WrestleMania 41 event in Las Vegas and was booed by the fans when he was shown on the stadium's big screen.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More