Gregory Rodrigues Dominates at UFC 304
A combination of striking and jiu jitsu led Rodrigues to victory
Gregory Rodrigues did everything but get the finish.
Rodrigues (16-5) collected his third straight victory, defeating Christian Leroy Duncan–and making a statement at middleweight.
Duncan (10-2) was no match for Rodrigues, who was overwhelmed his opponent with world-class jiu jitsu and striking. If Rodrigues can continue to strike at that level, he has a bright future in the division.
