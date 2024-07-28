Wrestling On FanNation

Gregory Rodrigues Dominates at UFC 304

A combination of striking and jiu jitsu led Rodrigues to victory

Justin Barrasso

Gregory Rodrigues did everything but get the finish.

Rodrigues (16-5) collected his third straight victory, defeating Christian Leroy Duncan–and making a statement at middleweight.

Duncan (10-2) was no match for Rodrigues, who was overwhelmed his opponent with world-class jiu jitsu and striking. If Rodrigues can continue to strike at that level, he has a bright future in the division.

