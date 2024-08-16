Next Title Defense for Alex Pereira Announced
Alex Pereira is not headed to the heavyweight division.
Instead, he is headed back to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he made his light heavyweight debut only a year ago.
After winning his first fight in the division against Jan Blachowicz, a furious stretch began where Pereira won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship that November, then defended it twice already this year. Per an announcement from UFC CEO Dana White, Pereira (11-2) will make his third title defense this year against Khalil Rountree Jr., seeking to further cement his legend in the sport.
Rountree (13-5, 1 NC) has won his last five fights. He will undoubtedly enter this bout as an underdog, but it is an interesting match-up. His most recent fight took place in December when he defeated Anthony Smith by TKO. Rountree was scheduled to face former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill in June at UFC 303, but he was forced to withdraw for taking a banned substance, and served a suspension that run through July 4.
In addition to Pereira-Rountree, which will headline UFC 307 on October 5, the co-main is Raquel Pennington defending the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion against Julianna Peña.
The loaded card also includes Kayla Harrison-Ketlen Vieira in what is likely to effectively be a title eliminator, Aljamain Sterling-Movsar Evloev at featherweight, José Aldo-Mario Bautista at bantamweight, Roman Dolidze-Kevin Holland at middleweight, and 41-year-old Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson making his first fight of the year against Joaquin Buckley.