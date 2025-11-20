TKO and DoorDash Announce Official Partnership Across WWE and UFC

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company for WWE and UFC, and DoorDash announced a new partnership Thursday morning that will connect combat sports fans to custom integrations and experiences across both organizations.

DoorDash will have a prominent presence across WWE’s and UFC’s most high-profile moments, including live events and broadcasts. The on-demand delivery platform will also leverage the massive presence WWE has across social media by collaborating on original content that will feature WWE Superstars.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome DoorDash to the TKO family,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Our partnership will deliver first-of-its-kind integrations, content, and experiences, and unlock even more opportunities connecting families to the exciting entertainment of WWE and fight fans to the world of UFC.”

DoorDash named the official on-demand delivery partner of WWE and UFC. Introducing first-of-its-kind integrations and new fan engagement opportunities featuring WWE Superstars and UFC Athletes.



Read more: https://t.co/mhvPgi8HEw pic.twitter.com/HzYigkCSjv — TKO (@TKOGrp) November 20, 2025

According to a press release, DoorDash will collaborate with WWE and UFC to create custom engagement opportunities with their collective audience. Among the highlights, DoorDash will be a presenting partner for a future WWE Premium Live Event and will feature multiple branded touch points from the promotional lead up to the in-broadcast action.

“We’re proud to join forces with TKO, a company setting new standards for engaging fans through WWE and UFC,” said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. “At DoorDash, we’re all about connecting people to what they love, whether that’s their favorite meal, moment, or match, and together with TKO, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the thrill of live sports and entertainment.”

WWE and UFC global audience very attractive to corporate partners

CM Punk | WWE.com

WWE and UFC collectively serve more than one billion young and diverse fans across more than 210 countries and territories, with 49 percent of the fanbase falling in the “young adult” age demographic of 18-34, according to parent company TKO.

Equally appealing to brand partners is the high degree of interest among the female demographic, as women comprise nearly 40 percent each of the respective UFC and WWE fan bases.

Similar to WWE, UFC will showcase DoorDash within a selection of its biggest events and premier content, including serving as a presenting partner for a 2026 UFC numbered event.

In addition, UFC will offer DoorDash the flexibility to integrate UFC talent throughout its marketing efforts, providing a stage for select UFC athletes and personalities to serve as ambassadors.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Maxxine Dupri Reflects On IC Title Win As WWE Shows Live Reaction From Rhea Ripley & CM Punk

Two Of WWE's Biggest Stars Scheduled For Next Week's Monday Night Raw

WWE Launches New YouTube Channel For The Undertaker

The Latest On Dr Britt Baker And Chris Jericho's Status With All Elite Wrestling