Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are going to fight. The fight will be promoted by Jake Paul and will take place at Steve Ballmer's Intuit Dome on May 16 and it will air on Netflix. It is a fight that people really wanted to see more than a decade ago and may be the new pinnacle of celebrity boxing.

ESPN appears to have broken the news of the fight ten minutes before Netflix released the very first hype video for the bout which will be contested at 145-pounds and take place under the banner of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions banner.

A LEGACY SHOWDOWN 🔥 #RouseyCarano



RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cybtQHNyPT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 17, 2026

Rousey, 39, last fought in December 2016 when she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. It was Rousey's second loss, coming more than a year after Holly Holm beat her at UFC 193. After the loss to Nunes, Rousey decided to stick with acting and the WWE.

Carano's MMA career came to a similar end in 2009 when Cris Cyborg knocked her out in what would be the only Strikeforce women's featherweight championship. Carano then retired from MMA and focused on acting.

Both women appeared in The Expendables franchise, as well as the Fast & Furious franchise.

At different points both Carano and Rousey have confirmed that there was at one point a superfight between between the two of them in the works for the UFC. After Rousey mentioned it in 2014, UFC president Dana White proclaimed that the UFC controlled Carano's old Strikeforce contract after they bought the company so there's a non-zero chance lawyers become heavily involved in this storyline.

