Rose Namajunas Wants Her Next Fight
Rose Namajunas defeated Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision this past Saturday.
And now she is ready for her next opportunity.
“If an opportunity knocks on my door, I’ll answer it,” said Namajunas. “If that happens, I’ll step in. I’ll make myself available. I’m on a mission to become a two-division champion. That’s my focus.”
A two-time strawweight champion, Namajunas (13-6) collected her second straight victory at flyweight with the victory. Cortez (11-2) showed a lot of heart in her first main event, but her 10-fight win streak came to an end with the loss.
Currently, the flyweight title picture is secure. Reigning champ Alexa Grasso should have her next bout against Valentina Shevchenko announced soon, and Manon Fiorot–who defeated Namajunas last September–is next in line after that. But filling in for an injured fighter is becoming the norm, giving Namajunas extra motivation to stay ready, or she could serve as a backup for a title fight.
As for the summer, Namajunas has a few plans that extend beyond her training.
“I’m going to do some hiking,” said Namajunas, 32. “It would be cool to work in a trip to Lithuania, too.”
Despite her ferocious nature in the cage, Namajunas is cerebral outside of it. A talented pianist, she also loves to tend to her garden.
“This year, my garden hasn’t been the greatest,” said Namajunas. “This is my chance to garden. I’m going to re-plan how I set everything up. So I’m looking forward to that. And like I said, I’m going to stay ready.”