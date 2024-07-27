What’s In a Name? Bobby Green Changes His to King
Say goodbye to Bobby–and hello to King Green.
Bobby Green officially changed his name to King Green–and he has the receipts to prove it.
“I tried to do it a couple of years ago, but I got denied and that still cost me $1,500 bucks,” said Green. “This time, it cost me another $1,500, and they approved it.”
The new name is significant to Green. He believes people can pursue their dreams in life–which is exactly what the 37-year-old continues to do in MMA.
“You can start at the bottom and reach the top,” said Green. “You can become king. I’m proof of that.”
Green (32-15-1, 1 NC) has a fight later tonight at UFC 304 against Paddy Pimblett. The crowd in Manchester will be supporting Pimblett, who grew up nearby in Liverpool.
This is the most significant fight in Pimblett’s career, and it would be a chance to celebrate after signing a new contract with the UFC. Pimblett (21-3) is riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes five victories in a row in the UFC. If he has aspirations of contending in the lightweight division, then beating Green–who is currently ranked fifteenth–is a necessary step.
Green, however, envisions this playing out differently.
“There’s levels to this,” said Green. “Paddy doesn’t have the skills I have. That’s going to show.
“It’s dope that there’s a King coming to England. “Expect a hell of a fight. This guy has a mouth on him. I’m going to shut him up.”