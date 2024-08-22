Who Is Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya Lesnar?
Brock Lesnar is a professional wrestling and combat sports legend, with a career spanning nearly 25 years. Having held the WWE heavyweight championship, the UFC championship, and with an NCAA wrestling championship under his belt, he’s made himself one of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment.
But while you’ve likely heard of Brock, you might not have heard of his daughter, Mya Lesnar, who’s also making a name for herself in sports.
Who Is Mya Lesnar?
Born in 2002, Mya Lesner is the daughter of Brock Lesnar and his former fiancée, Nicole McClain. Mya grew up in Alexandria, Minnesota, away from the limelight and fans that followed Brock as he toured the country. She began her track and field journey in high school, and later earned spots on the track and field teams at Arizona State University and Colorado State University.
Track and Field
Taking after her father, Mya has established herself as an athletic force, her specialty being shot put and discus throwing. You don’t need to look far to see where her athleticism comes from, and combined with her dedication, she has become one of the top shot-putters in the United States.
In high school, Mya quickly made a name for herself, breaking records and earning a reputation as a dominant competitor. That prowess earned her a spot on Arizona State University's track and field team, where she continued to excel. Her collegiate achievements further cemented her status as a rising star in the sport as she continued to break records on the college level, where at Colorado State University she bested the school’s previous shot put record of 17.55 metres with a throw of 18.50 metres, and won the shot put title at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships.
Unfortunately, Mya’s Olympic journey ended prematurely as she fell short in the trials prior to the Paris Olympics.
What’s next?
Mya Lesnar is carving out her own legacy and forging her own path with the Lesnar name. She’s already achieved significant milestones in her young career, and although she missed the opportunity to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, her future in athletics remains bright. Will she continue to strive for Olympic glory, or follow her father’s footsteps into the squared circle? Only time will tell.