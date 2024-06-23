Adam Copeland on Historic Stanley Cup
Hockey’s villains are on the wrong side of history.
No different from professional wrestling, many pro sports leagues have a team that relishes playing the bad guy. In the NHL, that distinction belongs to the Florida Panthers.
For a second straight year, the Panthers bullied their way through the Eastern Conference playoffs. There were a handful of cheap shots along the way, and led by Matthew Tkachuk, a second-generation star/menace to opposing teams, the Panthers even jumped out to a commanding three-games-to-none lead against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup.
Entering Game 4, the Panthers were one victory shy of winning their first-ever championship. That’s when the Oilers staved off defeat, avoiding the indignity of a sweep by pounding the Panthers, 8-1. But it didn’t stop there. The Oilers won, 5-3, on the road in Game 5, then evened the series at home in Game 6 with a one-sided, 5-1, victory.
Pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland is a diehard hockey fan. Growing up just outside Toronto, Copeland’s allegiance is with the Toronto Maple Leafs–a team that the Panthers stomped on in the playoffs last year. Copeland is hopeful that the Oilers can pull off the Game 7 victory, becoming the first team since the 1942 Maple Leafs to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup.
“I’m hoping the Oilers win,” said Copeland, who was starring in AEW until an injury took him out of action. “It looked like no one was going to beat Florida, even as far back as mid-season when they already started playing playoff hockey. They’ve been great since November.”
Game 7 takes place tomorrow night, and history is destined to be on the side of the winners–whomever that may be.
If the Panthers lose, no tears will be shed by the teams they tormented–specifically Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand, who was hurt earlier this postseason by Florida forward Sam Bennett, or the Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies, who suffered a concussion in last year’s playoffs caused by a dirty play from Bennett. And Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who would make an effective heel manager in pro wrestling, has coached for 26 seasons–the longest in NHL history without winning a Cup.
For the Oilers, a Stanley Cup would mark the first for the franchise in 34 years.
Led by world-class center Connor McDavid, the Oilers are one win away from making history–and bringing the Cup back to Canada. Remarkably, no Canadian team has hoisted the Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993. Another fascinating subplot is that the Oilers’ Corey Perry is playing in the Stanley Cup for the fifth time–with his fifth different team.
The series has played out like a main event in wrestling. The heel took advantage early on, and the end was near–until the babyface started a comeback that grabbed everyone’s attention. That is exactly what is happening here, with the tenacity of the Oilers winning over the crowd and causing endless problems for the Panthers.
“All playoffs, Florida’s physicality was unmatched, but Edmonton is special,” said Copeland. “I don’t know of many other teams that can match them.
“These are two great teams. So this is going to be extremely interesting.”