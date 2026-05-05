WWE Raw Results (5/4/26): Fatu Stands Over Reigns, Oba Femi's Open Challenge & More

Final hype for the Backlash PLE was front and center on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

The show started with a furious Roman Reigns attempting to walk out to the ring against Adam Pearce's wishes to address what Jacob Fatu did to him as the show went off the air last week. Pearce talked Reigns down and said that Fatu wasn't at the building yet. The duo would sign their contract for Backlash later in the show.

With Reigns calmer, he nearly walked into Seth Rollins. The former Shield mates stared each other down before Rollins said that Reigns was in his way. Rollins then made his entrance and the show officially started.

Rollins made his entrance, but was attacked from behind by Bron Breakker. Breakker left Seth lying in the ring after a Spear and then bragged about it later to Austin Theory and Logan Paul. Paul Heyman entered the shot and questioned whether or not Rollins was still breathing. Breakker said he was, and his celebration with the group ended.

Rollins was in pain backstage, but vowed revenge. He ran out later in the show to stop Bron Breakker from beating up Joe Hendry and The Street Profits, but Breakker eventually got the upper hand once again. Both men will collide in a singles match at Backlash.

In other action on the show this week, Oba Femi won his first open challenge match. Last week on the show, Femi declared that he was starting his own open challenge in order to stay active and at the top of his game. This week, it appeared as if Akira Tozawa answered the call.

Once Tozawa entered the ring and stood opposite Femi, he got scared and tagged in Otis instead. Otis and Femi traded shots for a short while, but eventually, Femi got Otis up for his Fall From Grace and hit the move before making the cover for the win.

Sol Ruca officially signed her contract to join the WWE Raw brand on this show, but was interrupted by Becky Lynch. During Ruca's promo, Lynch walked out to complain to Adam Pearce. Ruca told her to stop talking and said that not everything was about Becky.

Ruca and Lynch exchanged words before Lynch tried to punch Ruca, but she ducked it and it hit Adam Pearce instead. Lynch and Pearce argued, which left an opening for Ruca to hit her Sol Snatcher. Ruca slipped when she tried to hit the move, but attempted it again and got most of it.

"You don't do that to your Tribal Chief" 😲@WWERomanReigns is letting @jacobfatu_wwe KNOW who runs the show! pic.twitter.com/wZX5RBupK8 — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2026

In the show's main event, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu signed the contract for their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash. Reigns talked to Fatu about his legacy and said that he has been at the top of WWE for 12 years. This triggered Fatu.

In response, Fatu said he needed to win the title at Backlash to make sure that he would never go back to his old life. He said he would take the title and then squeeze everything possible out of the business.

Reigns shrugged off Fatu's comments and told Fatu that he has generations to worry about. He said that they have the same blood, but that when they are in the ring together, Fatu isn't an equal. This triggered Fatu again and both men brawled. Fatu got the Tongan Death Grip locked in, but Reigns countered it.

Fatu put Reigns through a table and then signed the contract for the match this weekend. Fatu stood over Reigns as the show went off the air.

WWE Raw Results

Roman Reigns | Netflix

JD McDonagh defeated Finn Balor

Ethan Page and Rusev defeated Je'Von Evans and Penta

Joe Hendry vs. Austin Theory ended in a no-contest

Oba Femi defeated Otis in the Oba Femi Open Challenge

Team Original El Grande Americano defeated Team Imposter El Grande Americano in a six-man tag team match