Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1

Not many people would have expected the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres to meet up in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, at least not this year. But after the Sabres eliminated the Bruins in six games, and the Canadiens outlasted the Lightning in Game 7, these two young teams are set to face off for a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.

These teams split their four regular-season matchups with each side getting a regulation win at home and on the road.

Who will take Game 1 in Buffalo on Wednesday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Sabres in Game 1 on Wednesday, May 6.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-230)

Sabres -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline

Canadiens +110

Sabres -130

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Canadiens vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (4-3, 2.03 GAA, .923 SV%)

Sabres: Alex Lyon (3-1, 1.14 GAA, .955 SV%)

Jakub Dobes played all seven games against the Lightning in the first round, while Alex Lyon relieved Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 2 against the Bruins and never looked back.

Canadiens vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Canadiens record: 4-3

Sabres record: 4-2

Canadiens vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140)

Rasmus Dahlin was a one-man shooting gallery in the first round, especially at home. He totalled 21 shots on goal on 48 shot attempts, including 11 SOG on 33 shot attempts in Buffalo.

Dahlin went OVER 2.5 shots on goal in four of the six games against Boston, including each of the last three contests.

The top defenseman had four shots on goal in the final meeting against the Canadiens in the regular season, and Montreal is susceptible to giving up shots from long range.

I’ll back Dahlin to keep firing at home in Game 1.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

I’m surprised that this total is set at 5.5 – shocked, even.

Sure, the Canadiens and Lightning played a bunch of low-scoring games, especially late in the series, but things open back up in the early stages of a new series. Teams feel each other out with the referees more willing to call penalties, especially in the first three games of a series.

All four meetings this season had at least six goals in them, and both of these teams are capable of putting a few on the board in Game 1.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-122)

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.