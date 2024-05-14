AJ Styles Wants Match Against The Rock–Under One Condition
When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns to WWE as an active performer, he will have an eager opponent in AJ Styles.
Of course, that is permitting one condition.
“Of course, I’m interested–but only if that means The Rock is turning babyface,” said Styles. “I’m not interested in being a mediocre bad guy. I want to bring this to a whole new level.”
A program pitting Styles against The Rock would be fascinating. Styles is a master of the craft to the point where he is a rarity. He would bring out the best in Rock, who erred on the side of caution by not having a singles match in his most recent return that culminated at WrestleMania 40.
“I like to think I’m one of the few old school guys left,” said Styles. “I look back and I’m so thankful I was able to pay off my house. That’s one of those things I hoped to do in my career, that I could do something I enjoy and provide for my family–and still have something left over for retirement. I’ve stuck with it long enough to take care of everyone who needed to be taken care of.”
Styles carries a captivating presence in the ring. Even though he turns 47 next month, he still possesses one of the most impressive physiques across the entire industry. He is a highly skilled performer versatile in multiple facets, which was on display in his loss earlier this month against Cody Rhodes at Backlash.
Whether Styles continues feuding with Rhodes or moves on to a new opponent, he knows precisely how he plans to portray himself in the ring.
“As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy,” said Styles. “When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody.”