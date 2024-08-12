Amit Elor Won Gold in Paris–and She is Hungry for More: ‘I’m Excited for LA in 2028’
Amit Elor did more than win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.
She absolutely dominated.
Elor, 20, carved her name into history by becoming the youngest American wrestler ever to win Olympic gold. She accomplished the feat at 68 kg (149.75 pounds) in women’s freestyle, demolishing elite opponents from across the globe.
“It’s starting to sink in, but it is still really hard to comprehend,” Elor told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve imagined the moment–winning a gold medal–for years and years. For it to actually happen, it was beyond my imagination.”
In her first Olympics Games, Elor seized the moment every time she stepped on the mat. Her brilliance began on Monday when she defeated 2023 world champion Buse Cavusoglu Tosun of Turkey, 10-2, then shut-out Wiktoria Choluj of Poland, 8-0, in the quarterfinals. Elor then forged forward with a victory in the semifinals, a 10-0 technical fall over Sol Gum Pak of North Korea.
Elor captured her first-ever gold medal with a 3-0 victory over Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday night.
“I’m a perfectionist,” said Elor. “All I wanted was to get my hand raised, but yes, I wanted to be dominant. That’s way better than winning a close match.”
Since her debut in the 2022 season, Elor has yet to lose a match on the senior level. Even more remarkable is that, when considering all age-group competition, she has built an 83-match win streak, with her last loss occurring in 2019 at the U-17 World Championships.
Elor shared that she relished every moment of her Olympic voyage. Her one slight critique, however, is that she has to wait four more years to do it again.
“I’m more motivated than ever,” said Elor. “I want to get back on the mats and start training for 2028. I’m excited for LA in 2028, especially being born and raised in California.”
A native of Walnut Creek, Elor won a California state girls title as a freshman at College Park High School, then directed her focus toward the international wrestling style.
“When I was four years old, I watched my older brother’s wrestling practice, and wrestling looked like the most fun thing I’d ever seen,” said Elor. “I instantly had this urge to get on the mats. It was like a calling for me.
“Growing up, I didn’t know any girls who participated in wrestling. When I got to middle school, it was the coolest thing for me to meet other girls who wrestled. That’s when I loved the sport even more.”
Elor’s decision to wrestle was brave, especially at a young age when she was surrounded by coaches and teammates who were not always supportive.
“There were times I felt that the coaches weren’t happy with my presence in the room,” said Elor. “I’d often be picked on or told to sit on the side. I felt a negative energy surrounding my participation. Here and there, I had some really wonderful boys who treated me equally and were great training partners. There were other boys who would go to the bathroom when it was their turn to wrestle me, or complain to the coach. Growing up there were even some boys who were excessively physical with me so they wouldn’t have to wrestle me.”
Mature beyond her years, Elor did not allow others to steal her passion for the sport. Instead, the mistreatment further motivated her to prove she belonged.
“I’m dedicating my Olympic gold medal not only to my parents, but everybody who has ever helped me on and off the mat,” said Elor. “They’ve all made a difference. This medal isn’t just mine, it’s ours.”
As the gold medal was placed around her neck, Elor stood in a state of disbelief.
“I was trying to soak it all in,” said Elor. “When I touched the medal and felt the weight of it, I couldn’t hold back my emotions. I saw the United States flag raised the highest. I’ve envisioned that for so long.
“It was extraordinary, and I’ll never, ever forget it.”