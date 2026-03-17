Full 2028 Olympics Soccer Schedule: Matches Everywhere, Not Just in L.A.
Although the L.A. Summer Olympics is still two years away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began preparations long ago. The IOC released the full men’s and women’s soccer schedules on Monday, so it’s time for you to begin preparing as well.
Yes, the Olympics will be based in Los Angeles, but the soccer matches are coming to you. They will be played across the United States, including at six MLS venues, making it accessible for fans everywhere to cheer on their country. The Stars and Stripes earn an automatic berth into the competition.
Registration for the first LA28 ticket draw is open until Wednesday, with tickets for all events on sale in April.
2028 LA Olympics Soccer Schedule
The soccer competition kicks off July 10, four days before the opening ceremony, to allot players extra rest throughout the summer showcase. The tournament concludes with the men’s gold medal game on July 28th and the women’s title match on July 29, both at the Rose Bowl.
The other venues include the following stadiums:
- New York Stadium (Etihad Park), future home to New York City FC
- Columbus Stadium (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field), home to the Columbus Crew
- Nashville Stadium (Geodis Park), home to Nashville SC
- St. Louis Stadium (Energizer Park), home to St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Stadium (PayPal Park), home to the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC
- San Diego Stadium (Snapdragon Stadium), home to San Diego FC and the San Diego Wave
Sixteen women’s teams will compete—up from 12 in 2024— and 12 men’s teams.
New York Stadium
Columbus Stadium
Nashville Stadium
St. Louis Stadium
San José Stadium
San Diego Stadium
Rose Bowl Stadium
July 10
2 men’s group stage matches
2 men’s group stage matches
1 men’s group stage match
1 men’s group stage match
July 11
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
2 women’s group stage matches
2 women’s group stage matches
July 12
July 13
2 men’s group stage matches
2 men’s group stage matches
1 men’s group stage match
1 men’s group stage match
July 14
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
1 women’s group stage match
2 women’s group stage matches
2 women’s group stage matches
July 15
July 16
1 men’s group stage match
2 men’s group stage matches
1 men’s group stage match
2 men’s group stage matches
July 17
1 women’s group stage match
2 women’s group stage matches
1 women’s group stage match
2 women’s group stage matches
2 women’s group stage matches
July 18
July 19
July 20
men’s quarterfinal
men’s quarterfinal
men’s quarterfinal
men’s quarterfinal
July 21
women’s quarterfinal
women’s quarterfinal
women’s quarterfinal
women’s quarterfinal
July 22
July 23
July 24
men’s semifinal
men’s semifinal
July 25
women’s semifinal
women’s semifinal
July 26
July 27
men's bronze
July 28
women’s bronze
men’s gold
July 29
women’s gold