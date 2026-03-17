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Full 2028 Olympics Soccer Schedule: Matches Everywhere, Not Just in L.A.

The soccer games in the 2028 Summer Olympics will be accessible to fans everywhere.
Sophia Vesely|
The 2028 Summer Olympics will be based in Los Angeles.
The 2028 Summer Olympics will be based in Los Angeles. | Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Although the L.A. Summer Olympics is still two years away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began preparations long ago. The IOC released the full men’s and women’s soccer schedules on Monday, so it’s time for you to begin preparing as well.

Yes, the Olympics will be based in Los Angeles, but the soccer matches are coming to you. They will be played across the United States, including at six MLS venues, making it accessible for fans everywhere to cheer on their country. The Stars and Stripes earn an automatic berth into the competition.

Registration for the first LA28 ticket draw is open until Wednesday, with tickets for all events on sale in April.

2028 LA Olympics Soccer Schedule

Megan Rapinoe
The USWNT won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The soccer competition kicks off July 10, four days before the opening ceremony, to allot players extra rest throughout the summer showcase. The tournament concludes with the men’s gold medal game on July 28th and the women’s title match on July 29, both at the Rose Bowl.

The other venues include the following stadiums:

Sixteen women’s teams will compete—up from 12 in 2024— and 12 men’s teams.

New York Stadium

Columbus Stadium

Nashville Stadium

St. Louis Stadium

San José Stadium

San Diego Stadium

Rose Bowl Stadium

July 10

2 men’s group stage matches

2 men’s group stage matches

1 men’s group stage match

1 men’s group stage match

July 11

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

2 women’s group stage matches

2 women’s group stage matches

July 12

July 13

2 men’s group stage matches

2 men’s group stage matches

1 men’s group stage match

1 men’s group stage match

July 14

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

1 women’s group stage match

2 women’s group stage matches

2 women’s group stage matches

July 15

July 16

1 men’s group stage match

2 men’s group stage matches

1 men’s group stage match

2 men’s group stage matches

July 17

1 women’s group stage match

2 women’s group stage matches

1 women’s group stage match

2 women’s group stage matches

2 women’s group stage matches

July 18

July 19

July 20

men’s quarterfinal

men’s quarterfinal

men’s quarterfinal

men’s quarterfinal

July 21

women’s quarterfinal

women’s quarterfinal

women’s quarterfinal

women’s quarterfinal

July 22

July 23

July 24

men’s semifinal

men’s semifinal

July 25

women’s semifinal

women’s semifinal

July 26

July 27

men's bronze

July 28

women’s bronze

men’s gold

July 29

women’s gold

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Sophia Vesely
SOPHIA VESELY

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