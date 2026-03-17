Full 2028 Olympics Soccer Schedule: Matches Everywhere, Not Just in L.A.

Although the L.A. Summer Olympics is still two years away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began preparations long ago. The IOC released the full men’s and women’s soccer schedules on Monday, so it’s time for you to begin preparing as well.

Yes, the Olympics will be based in Los Angeles, but the soccer matches are coming to you. They will be played across the United States, including at six MLS venues, making it accessible for fans everywhere to cheer on their country. The Stars and Stripes earn an automatic berth into the competition.

Registration for the first LA28 ticket draw is open until Wednesday, with tickets for all events on sale in April.

2028 LA Olympics Soccer Schedule

The USWNT won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The soccer competition kicks off July 10, four days before the opening ceremony, to allot players extra rest throughout the summer showcase. The tournament concludes with the men’s gold medal game on July 28th and the women’s title match on July 29, both at the Rose Bowl.

The other venues include the following stadiums:

Sixteen women’s teams will compete—up from 12 in 2024— and 12 men’s teams.

A match made in heaven. 😇 ⚽️ The LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament match dates are here, just in time to start planning which tickets you want to snag during the first drop.



Swipe through to see which days Olympic Football (Soccer) will be coming to stadiums in New… pic.twitter.com/LXCjToJtGl — LA28 (@LA28) March 16, 2026

New York Stadium Columbus Stadium Nashville Stadium St. Louis Stadium San José Stadium San Diego Stadium Rose Bowl Stadium July 10 2 men’s group stage matches 2 men’s group stage matches 1 men’s group stage match 1 men’s group stage match July 11 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 2 women’s group stage matches 2 women’s group stage matches July 12 July 13 2 men’s group stage matches 2 men’s group stage matches 1 men’s group stage match 1 men’s group stage match July 14 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 1 women’s group stage match 2 women’s group stage matches 2 women’s group stage matches July 15 July 16 1 men’s group stage match 2 men’s group stage matches 1 men’s group stage match 2 men’s group stage matches July 17 1 women’s group stage match 2 women’s group stage matches 1 women’s group stage match 2 women’s group stage matches 2 women’s group stage matches July 18 July 19 July 20 men’s quarterfinal men’s quarterfinal men’s quarterfinal men’s quarterfinal July 21 women’s quarterfinal women’s quarterfinal women’s quarterfinal women’s quarterfinal July 22 July 23 July 24 men’s semifinal men’s semifinal July 25 women’s semifinal women’s semifinal July 26 July 27 men's bronze July 28 women’s bronze men’s gold July 29 women’s gold

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