John Cena Farewell Tour Armband To Be Become 1-of-1 Topps Trading Card

As pro wrestling fans still try to digest the end of John Cena's legendary career, companies are finding ways to keep Cena close to fans.

In the sports memorabilia world, anything that was used or worn in an athlete's last game, fight, or match will likely be more valuable than anything from the rest of that athlete's career.

And the same applies to John Cena. A pair of shoes from Cena's match at Backlash against Randy Orton earlier this year is going to be worth more than the shoes Cena wore for a match against Orton in 2014. This is also true for the armband Cena wore against R-Truth earlier this year.

1-of-1 Topps trading card

Topps announced Wednesday that a piece of the armband John Cena wore against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event will be placed inside a trading card autographed by Cena. The new card will be just one item of an extensive collection of memorabilia commemorating Cena's career.

The card is set to be the only one of its kind. And for those not in the know, the rarer a trading card or piece of sports memorabilia is, the more value it holds.

If anything from Cena's last match against Gunther is placed inside any trading cards or is auctioned off as standalone items, expect the items to sell for a record-breaking sum.

Why is it valuable?

Pro wrestling memorabilia is not known for being expensive relative to other American sports memorabilia, but the most passionate fan of any genre of entertainment will pay what they can afford for their favorite merchandise. For example, a Hulk Hogan trading card from 1982 sold last year for a record-setting $132,000.

Many factors go into determining the value of something. The item's rarity, condition, whether it's graded, whether any signatures are present, and its historical significance, to name a few.

Cena's trading card is set to include an autograph and a relic from his match against R-Truth, and it will be the only one ever produced. This combination is set to make Cena's new Topps trading card extremely valuable.

