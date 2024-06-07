Bryan Danielson: ‘There Will Never Be Another Jon Moxley’
The friendship between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson extends far beyond what takes place on-screen in AEW.
Since their time together in WWE, the two have been opponents, partners, shared endless hours with each other on the road, pushed the other in training sessions, and watched as one another matured into a husband and father.
Very few people on the planet have more passion for pro wrestling than Danielson. He has watched closely as Moxley won New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most prestigious championship, the IWGP world heavyweight title, an accolade that has eluded even Danielson.
“To me, he is among the very best in the world,” said Danielson. “I’m super proud of Mox. But it’s less pride I feel, and more admiration.”
On June 9, Moxley will defend the IWGP title at NJPW’s Dominion show in Japan at the famed Osaka-jō Hall. He faces off against EVIL in a lumberjack match, which could lead to some unique action outside the ring.
Danielson and Moxley teamed together this past Wednesday on Dynamite, reuniting the Blackpool Combat Club with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a victorious showing against Volador Jr., Esfinge, Magnus, and Rugido. Danielson hopes the title reign will have some significant length attached to it, which would mean Moxley would have his hand raised in Osaka.
“Mox did this, he created this,” said Danielson. “He has a mindset unlike anyone else. There will never be another Jon Moxley. There is no one like him.
“I admire what he’s been able to do. I admire the risks he’s taken and the performances he puts in every single time he goes out there.”