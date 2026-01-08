New Exhibits And Ticket Info Announced For WWE World Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Fanatics jointly announced the return of WWE World Thursday afternoon.

The five-day interactive fan experience will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center throughout the weekend of WrestleMania 42, starting Thursday, April 16 and coming to an end prior to the Raw after 'Mania on Monday, April 20.

WWE World at WrestleMania 42 will feature a variety of immersive fan experiences, including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars.

There will also be live podcast recordings at the event, plus memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 42-year history, photo and autograph opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history featuring exclusive merchandise.

In addition, there will be several new fan experiences gracing the convention center floor in 2026. Among them, Hulkamania Forever, which will honor the late WWE Hall of Famer, as well as step into photo-ready WWE Superstar walkthroughs, and a go behind the curtain of Gorilla Position exhibit.

WWE has also unveiled ticket information for several shows ahead of WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Thursday's announcement came just a couple of hours after WWE revealed nine new dates for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown along the road to WrestleMania 42. A majority of those shows will take place in March, including the return to New York's Madison Square Garden for WWE Raw on Monday, March 30.

Tickets for WWE World will go on sale starting Friday, January 16 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. Previous WWE World ticket purchasers and WrestleMania 42 ticket holders will be able to access an exclusive presale offer through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, January 14 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

MORE: Major Update On Oba Femi Main Roster Plans & Why He Relinquished The NXT Title

Two-day combo and single-day tickets for WrestleMania 42 are still available as well. The 'Showcase of the Immortals' will once again take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

No matches have officially been booked for that weekend, as of this writing, but a clearer picture of the card should start to emerge following the conclusion of the Royal Rumble at the end of this month. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly in line to defend his title against Roman Reigns, but first he'll have to get past Drew McIntyre Friday night on SmackDown.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Liv Morgan Shocked WWE Let Her Take Movie Project

Nikki Bella Heading To Fiesta Bowl To Help Expand WWE ESPN Partnership

Logan Paul Confirms He's Signed A New WWE Contract

Several WWE Superstars Among First Announced Fanatics Fest 2026 Participants