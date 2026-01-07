Drew McIntyre Teases ‘A New Era’ In WWE Ahead Of SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is hinting at a new era in WWE.

This week’s SmackDown is set to take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, and it will feature a highly anticipated showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes will defend the title against McIntyre in a 3 Stages Of Hell Match, which is comprised of a regular wrestling match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and if necessary, a Steel Cage Match.

And McIntyre suggests that it may be the biggest match of his career.

He took to X on Tuesday to share a video promoting the clash with Rhodes, noting the need for a change at the top.

“All the talk,” McIntyre said. “All the mind games. Everything over the last 2 years means nothing if I leave Germany without the belt. A new era….This is it.”

He added that while Rhodes did a great job of finishing his story, the fans need something different moving forward.

“Cody did a hell of a job as champ, especially to finish his story.” McIntyre said. “But it’s the same. We need change, not just for the company, for the fans. We need change for you, Cody.”

Friday feels like the biggest match of my career?



All the talk. All the mind games. Everything over the last 2 years means nothing if I leave Germany without the belt.



A new era….



This is it. pic.twitter.com/C5EEGILQKg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 6, 2026

This will be the third one-on-one match between McIntyre and Rhodes since igniting their rivalry several months ago.

Rhodes defeated McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza last September, and did so again at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November.

At the December edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre interfered in Rhodes’ match against Oba Femi to give Rhodes the disqualification victory.

Will Drew McIntyre Win The Undisputed WWE Championship?

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes | WWE

McIntyre may not be far off in saying that all his hard work means nothing if he doesn’t win the title. He had a career year in 2024 thanks to a personal feud with CM Punk, but couldn’t turn it into gold in 2025.

This may be McIntyre’s last opportunity at defeating Rhodes for the championship, with the stipulation suggesting that this will be the climax of their rivalry.

If he doesn’t walk out with the title, he’ll need to go the route of winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble to be in the championship picture entering WrestleMania 42 in April.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is set for January 31 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But whether McIntyre enters the PLE as champion or in search of another title match depends on whether he can finally defeat Rhodes.

