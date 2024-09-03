First Look: John Cena in Peacemaker Season 2
While we patiently wait for John Cena to return to WWE for his retirement tour, Super Cena is busy filming the second season of Peacemaker.
Cena first appeared as Peacemaker in the excellent The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn. Gunn, best known for the three Guardians of the Galaxy films that are generally ranked amongst some of Marvel's best cinematic outings, is helming the Peacemaker series for Max.
MORE: John Cena Has Already Signed Contract Extension With WWE
Peacemaker is quite a departure from DC's usual slate of comic book to film adaptations in that it's hilariously violent and crude, akin to Deadpool's place in the Marvel universe.
Cena has received praise from Gunn and the vast majority of critics for his dedication to role, and his seemingly innate ability to adopt the Peacemaker mythos into an entertainingly insane TV series. (Gee, wonder where he sharpened those acting skills?)
Cena is scheduled to continue shooting Peacemaker in the Atlanta area until November. It's expected that the second season will premiere sometime in 2025 on Max.
Gunn offered the first image from season two on X, while dropping a bit of history surrounding the anti-hero.
MORE: John Cena Returns... to Announce His Retirement from WWE
After Cena wraps up filming for Peacemaker, he's expected to get back to training for his final WWE run. He previously stated his intention to serve 40 appearances from January to December 2025 for WWE, after which he'll hang up the wrestling boots for good.
But, we all know how retirements in wrestling go, right?