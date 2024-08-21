John Cena Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
John Cena has done everything there is to do as a WWE performer.
He cemented his position as the face of the company during WWE’s PG era while becoming a 16-time world champion, brand ambassador, and coveted idol to children the world over. He’s also the rare performer who’s only worked for WWE his entire career.
Cena has since become a working actor in film and TV projects like Suicide Squad, The Peacemaker, and more recently the Prime Video action-comedy Jackpot. He still appears now and then for a TV segment or random tag match, but he’s largely been absent from the WWE spotlight since early 2019.
In 2025, Cena will finally have his swan song with 40 scheduled dates across the entire calendar year. But, this will only be the end of his in-ring career with the WWE. Beyond that, might we see John Cena the WWE executive?
In an August 20 interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena revealed that he signed a contract extension past his 2025 retirement tour for the “near, mid, and long-term future.”
While he hasn’t dropped any details about his WWE contract extension, we can certainly speculate.
Cena is much too busy and well-paid in Hollywood to do backstage production or any kind of live event role. Becoming a WWE executive is the most rational outcome.
And since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined TKO’s (WWE’s parent company) board of directors back in January, might Cena serve as a link between WWE and TKO under the watchful eye(brow) of The Brahma Bull?
We’ll just have to wait and see. Or, not see. Because, you know, it’s John Cena.