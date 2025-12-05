John Cena And WWE Named In New Lawsuit Over Theme Music

John Cena will retire from WWE in-ring competition on December 13. His opponent in that final match will be the winner of The Last Time Is Now tournament, which wraps up on this week's episode of SmackDown.

LA Knight and Gunther both advanced to the tournament finals by winning semifinal matches on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Knight defeated Jey Uso and Gunther beat Solo Sikoa. Both will now collide with one another with the winner earning a shot to retire Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Cena will have a busy retirement week, but it just got even busier. Cena and the WWE have both been named in a new lawsuit concerning the Cena entrance theme. The infamous "My Time Is Now" song that will play Cena to the ring one final time is being disputed in court.

According to Post Wrestling, a federal lawsuit that was filed this week alleges that Cena and WWE utilized an unlicensed sample to create Cena's theme music. The dispute centers around the notable horn arrangement in the song. The report indicates that the suit accuses WWE of improperly using the arrangement that was written by Pete Schofield. The suit was filed by Schofield's daughter.

New lawsuit against WWE and John Cena centers around use of horns in Cena entrance music

John Cena and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Schofield says in the suit that she reached a written settlement with WWE in 2017 and received a one-time $50,000 payment from the company in that settlement. She now claims that WWE withheld important information from her in an effort to get her to sign the settlement.

The suit is looking to void that settlement and the detail withheld to Schofield was the usage of the horn arrangement in a national Toyota commercial. The settlement was agreed to two days before that commercial premiered.

Cena has been using the entrance music and those horns since March of 2005. Cena raps on that song and it was a part of an album that he released in the same year.

Cena announced his retirement from in-ring WWE competition at SummerSlam last year. This year, the WWE legend went on a worldwide retirement tour and wrestled old rivals like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and others. During the retirement tour Cena also turned heel for the first time since he became the face of WWE.

As a heel, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the world championship for a 17th time. Cena's heel turn didn't last long. He returned to a fan favorite right before his SummerSlam main event rematch against Rhodes.

