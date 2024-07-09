Jeff Jarrett on The Owen Hart Cup: ‘I Love That Owen is Being Recognized’
Jeff Jarrett is honored to recognize Owen Hart.
Twenty-five years have passed since Jarrett and Hart teamed together. Like the rest of the WWE locker room, Jarrett was torn up over Hart’s tragic death. Unlike most of his peers from that era, Jarrett is still an active wrestler more than a quarter-century later. He wrestled in AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and he will be ringside for the Owen Cup finals tomorrow on Dynamite as a special ringside enforcer.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be here,” said Jarrett. “I get to introduce my friend to an entirely new generation of wrestling fans.”
For two-and-a-half decades, Hart was largely remembered for the terrible manner in which he died. Jarrett is grateful that AEW is highlighting the entirety of Hart’s career, putting a spotlight on a wrestling pioneer who made an enduring impact both in and out of the ring.
“It makes me very emotional,” said Jarrett. “All the way back in May of 1999, I never thought that all these years later I would be continuing my in-ring career, which a blessing beyond my wildest imaginations, or that there would be this Owen Hart Foundation, which Owen’s wife created and does so much good for so many people all over the world. Owen’s children are grown up, and they represent their father so proudly.
“I love that Owen is being recognized as a father, a family man, a husband, a brother, and a professional wrestler. And we’re doing it in Calgary, a place that meant a lot to him.”
Last week, “Hangman” Page defeated Jarrett in the quarterfinals of the tourney. Jarrett got involved in Page’s semifinal victory against “Switchblade” Jay White this past Saturday on Collision, and he will undoubtedly play a role in the finals tomorrow night–which is between Page and Bryan Danielson.
“It’s the guy who eliminated me against the guy who I think doesn’t have a peer among current full-time, active wrestlers,” said Jarrett. “That is no disrespect toward anybody else, but I don’t think Bryan Danielson has a peer. He’s that good, the epitome of professional wrestling. His storytelling is off the charts, his passion, his physicality–Bryan can do it all. So I feel incredibly grateful and honored to be part of it.”
The winner of the match moves on to Wembley Stadium to challenge AEW champion Swerve Strickland next month at All In. And Jarrett is thrilled that Hart’s name will be attached to that moment.
“Owen’s core really defined him,” said Jarrett. “His integrity set him apart from everyone I’ve known. It’s an honor to share this with the world.”