AEW Dynamite Preview (12/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

On the heels of an eventful Thanksgiving week, week two of the Continental Classic begins tonight when AEW Dynamite lights the fuse in Fishers, Indiana.

In addition to the tournament action, the next challenger for the AEW World Championship has a lot to say to Samoa Joe.

Eddie Kingston defeated AEW World Trios Champion and member of The Opps, Katsuyori Shibata, on Collision before declaring his intentions to fight Joe for the world title when AEW lands in Atlanta next Wednesday. Tonight, he'll stand face-to-face with Joe in their final confrontation before their match.

Kingston will also need to keep his eyes peeled for the other members of The Opps and Opps Dojo, but if he's lucky, the unlikely alliance of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland will appear to even the odds, given their own ongoing conflict with Joe and The Opps.

Finally, there's one spot open in the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament. It will either by the Timeless Love Bombs or the Mega Problems that move on to face The Babes of Wrath after both teams engage in, what will likely be, a bloody Holiday Death Match.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

The latest from the Blue League

An important Death Rider versus Death Rider clash is set for tonight's Continental Classic Blue League match. Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli for the first time in AEW, and the first time since both men were on the WWE roster.

Castagnoli is on an exceptional run since winning his first tournament match last week on Dynamite, and scoring several big wins in CMLL, including one in which he defeated Gran Guerrero to become the new CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

Jon Moxley began this year's Continental Classic with a victory, but he still isn't on solid footing with the Death Riders after setting a trend of major submission losses since All In Texas. Will he be able to stay on track, or fall victim to his most trusted general?

An update from the Gold League

In a first-time singles encounter between two of AEW's brightest young stars, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher will face "The Jet" Kevin Knight in Gold League competition. Both men are tied on the leaderboard with 3 points, and the winner will take one step closer to advancing to the League Finals at Worlds End.

Fletcher and Knight are well-matched with mutual round-robin tournament experience from their respective times in NJPW. Which young phenom will win the first round of what could be an incredible rivalry for years to come?

The Gold League will also feature a rematch from Dynasty 2024 as reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada meets Pac in the ring once again. The Rainmaker got the win in their first clash, but Pac is a much different wrestler than the last time they faced each other. Can the Death Rider continue his winning ways, or will Okada prove that his loss to Kyle Fletcher last week was a fluke?

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament semifinals continue

"Timeless" Toni Storm confronted Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir last week to share the stipulation of the Women's Tag Title tournament semifinal. | All Elite Wrestling

"Timeless" Toni Storm got the last word on Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite when she fearlessly confronted Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir to relay the stipulation for this week's AEW Women's World Tag Team Title tournament semifinal. Now it's official. Timeless Love Bombs will battle Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match to advance to the tournament final.

After matches like Hollywood Ending and Blood & Guts, there's no doubt about how far these women are willing to go to reign supreme, but Storm and Mina Shirakawa have an extra chip on their shoulder after Bayne brutally whipped Shirakawa at Blood & Guts while she was locked in Shafir's Mother's Milk, forcing Storm to forfeit the match to save her lover. With both a holiday and death match stipulation, there's no limits to what can happen.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Fishers Event Center in Fishers, IN

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe & Eddie Kingston Face-To-Face

Kyle Fletcher [3] vs. Kevin Knight [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Kazuchika Okada [0] vs. Pac [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Jon Moxley [3] vs. Claudio Castagnoli [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Timeless Love Bombs (Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match

