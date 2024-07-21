Mark Henry: ‘I’m Blown Away That People Want To Know My Story’
Mark Henry’s focus is giving back.
The longtime WWE star, Henry just wrapped up an on-screen host role in AEW. He remains a valuable part of the Busted Open team on SiriusXM, and he is as engaging as ever–but Henry’s most significant, lasting contributions as of late have come off-screen.
“I don’t want to take Paul Heyman’s gimmick and say I’m an advocate, so I’ll say I’m a discoverer,” said Henry. “I’ve put at least 12 people in position to become pro wrestlers.
“I love being a mentor. I learned from my mentors. Why wouldn’t I pass that forward? It’s my time to give back.”
Henry is the subject of tonight’s A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends special, which offers a look at his journey from childhood to superstardom in professional wrestling.
“I’m blown away that people want to know my story,” said Henry. “It means all the work I put in mattered. I am very grateful for that.”
Despite being one of the most gifted, decorated athletes ever to grace pro wrestling, Henry never took himself too seriously on-screen. His most memorable storylines all share the same trait with Henry’s personality.
“The documentary will show it–I always wanted to be famous,” said Henry. “My whole life, I always wanted to entertain. I was motivated and determined to do that.”
Since finishing with AEW earlier this spring, Henry has focused on his “remarkable” brand.
“I want to help wrestlers make money outside of wrestling,” said Henry. “I’m also very proud of my Strong program where we teach kids how to be strong. I want them to know they’re beautiful in their own right.”
Henry isn’t finished with pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer is now focused on All Caribbean Wrestling, which he believes features endless potential.
“Our shows in the Bahamas are going to be incredible,” said Henry. “That’s going to be my vision of wrestling. Wait lightly, tread lightly–we’re coming.”