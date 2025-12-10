Matt Hardy And Dax Harwood Feud On Social Media Over Five Star Matches

Matt Hardy and Dax Harwood are both members of two of the best tag teams in the history of pro wrestling.

Hardy and his brother Jeff revolutionized tag team wrestling in the Attitude Era of WWE in the late 90s. As the Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff innovated new matches like tag team ladder matches, triangle ladder matches, and TLC matches. They are also both multiple-time tag team champions in WWE and other promotions around the world.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler as FTR are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Prior to joining AEW, both men were tag champions in WWE as The Revival. Like the Hardy's, FTR revolutionized tag team matches in pro wrestling and became a signature part of the NXT Black and Gold era of NXT. They also had the best tag team trilogy of matches against The Briscoe Brothers in NXT.

Hardy and Harwood are legends, but are feuding with one another on social media? Why? Because of five-star matches.

Dax Harwood vs. Matt Hardy on X

On Hardy's podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy commented on the new TNA deal with AMC. He and Jeff are currently back in TNA and will be signature acts in the company's upcoming AMC era. On that show, Hardy said he wanted TNA to focus on good storytelling instead of five-star matches.

Harwood issued a comment about five-star matches on social media, seemingly responding to Hardy and criticism of Dave Meltzer.

"I think, in wrestling, the older you get, the more you complain about '5 star matches,'" Harwood wrote on X. "I also think, the older you get, the more you (secretly) wish you had 5 star matches. Whatever a 5 star match even is."

Hardy responded to Harwood as if the criticism he spouted was directed at him and AEW.

"I think, on wrestling twitter, if you’re gonna decide to moan about someone’s take, you should @ them, Dax Harwood," Hardy wrote.

"I also think, the older I get, I give less than a f*** about what someone on the internet thinks a five star match is. What I care about is what our matches are drawing at the box office and how they make people feel. I enjoy FTR’s work ethic and talent. I also think they emphasize "matches" more than "story/character/emotional investment" and it makes it challenging to grow your audience from a niche core."

Harwood then replied to Hardy directly and challenged that his initial comment was about Hardy to begin with.

"Matt, I have no idea what you’re talking about, why you think this is about you, or why you’re so upset with me. I’ve only ever had good things to say about you and your brother and what you’ve meant to tag team wrestling. I thought, until today, we always had a great relationship. Dax Harwood to Matt Hardy

FTR became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Brodido for the titles at Full Gear. The Hardys are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions. They appeared on a recent episode of NXT in what was their first WWE appearance in years.

