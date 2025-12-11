Adam "Edge" Copeland Net Worth

Making his WWE debut in 1998, Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, would soon establish himself as a star on the rise. Being a figurehead in the rise of tag team wrestling alongside Christian Cage, Copeland would leave a lasting impact that launched him to superstardom.

After the TLC classics with The Hardys and The Dudleys in the early 2000s, Edge would become the first-ever Money In The Bank winner and eventually an 11-time WWE World Champion. A trailblazer and history maker, Copeland is considered one of the all time greats thanks to his run in WWE.

Following a heartbreaking retirement in 2011, "The Rated R Superstar" shocked the world by coming back from a career-threatening neck injury to return to WWE in 2020 before eventually signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2023.

Name Adam Copeland Estimated Net Worth (2025) $8 Million Sources of Wealth Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements Salary at least $1 Million annually Sponsorships & Endorsements Iron Neck, Pure Plank, PrizePicks, Rhone apparel, Rocket Money, Plunge, BlueChew Charity Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Big League Impact

What is Adam (Edge) Copeland's Net Worth in 2025?

According Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Copeland currently has a net worth of around $8 million. This figure is based on his earnings from professional wrestling, acting and endorsements.

A lifelong professional wrestling fan, Adam Copeland trained to become a wrestler in his teens alongside his best friend Jay Reso, who would later become Christian Cage. After coming up on the independent scene, Copeland and Reso were signed by WWE in 1997.

Debuting on WWE TV in 1998, Copeland would become Edge. Forming one of the most successful duos in WWE history, Edge and Christian reached unprecedented heights for tag team wrestling in the company.

Edge and Christian became seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions and put on some of the greatest tag team matches of all time while revolutionizing the business with their TLC bouts alongside The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boys.

After his tag team success, Edge went on to become an 11-time WWE World Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion and the first ever Money In The Bank winner. After retiring due to neck surgery in 2011, Edge shocked the world by coming back to the ring in 2020.

Following his legendary run with WWE, Edge has now become known by his real name of Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling since making his debut in 2023. Copeland is a two-time TNT Champion and has had a rivalry-turned-partnership with his longtime friend Christian Cage in the company.

Adam Copeland's Salary

While his actual AEW salary has never been confirmed, Adam Copeland signed a three-year deal when he debuted in the company in 2023. His contract is reportedly well into six figures, making him one of the highest-paid performers in the promotion.

Copeland has made it known that he plans on retiring at the end of his AEW contract, which would end in 2026 without added time for injury.

Adam Copeland's Endorsements

Adam Copeland has had a lengthy career as a professional wrestler, reaching heights that many other competitors never even fathom. Due to his fame from his time in WWE, Copeland has garnered sponsorships and endorsements.

Copeland is an official ambassador and representative for the Iron Neck training device. The product helps consumers strengthen their neck and back muscles, which the former WWE World Champion has stated was crucial to his return to in-ring competition.

Pure Plank is a core-fitness device that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage co-designed and promote. Meanwhile, Copeland has also been an endorser for the PrizePick app.

Among the other products that Copeland has promoted or endorsed in the past are Rhone apparel, Rocket Money, Plunge, and BlueChew.

Adam Copeland's Charity Work

When it comes to charity work, Adam Copeland has focused primarily on supporting organizations focused on mental health. Copeland supports Mind, a UK-based mental health charity he has endorsed since 2008.

Meanwhile, the former Edge has recently added a fundraising page for the Mental Health Foundation, which is another UK-based mental health charity aiming to support multiple communities.

Outside of mental health, Copeland also supports Big League Impact charity, which is an organization that helps address child hunger by providing resources like food to children suffering from food insecurity.

