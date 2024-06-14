Mark Henry on Future Plans: ‘I’m Working on Something Big Right Now’
Mark Henry has exited AEW.
And the wrestling legend is planning his next big step.
“Keep your ears to the street,” said Henry. “I’m working on something big right now, and it’s really the main reason why I need to be on my own.”
Henry’s AEW contract ended at the end of last month. The WWE Hall of Famer is making the most of his new opportunities, and one of his more noteworthy appearances recently was an unexpected visit to MLW during their Battle Riot VI card earlier this month.
Henry has a longstanding relationship with MLW founder Courtney Bauer and top writer Alex Greenfield from their time together in WWE. At the show, Henry and Teddy Long–another surprise guest–represented the Bomaye Elders, keeping a watchful eye on the Ritual Combat match pitting Alex Kane against AJ Francis. He was thrilled to connect with fans at the show, as well as offer feedback in the back.
“I love the fact I can give back,” said Henry. “That’s what I’m trying to do. I want to give back and help build new legacies, like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and Bianca Belair.
“Helping mentor people, I enjoy that more than anything else I do. I want to be remembered for more than what I did physically.”
Henry’s physical accomplishments were spectacular. Known as “The World’s Strongest Man”, his list of feats is otherworldly. In his prime, at a shade under 400 pounds, Henry had a 33-inch vertical, impeccable agility and flexibility, and comic book-like power.
“I lifted 1,000 pounds in a squat, 900 pounds in the deadlift, 600 pounds, in the bench, 500 pounds in the clean and jerk, and 400 pounds in the snatch,” said Henry, who turned 53 earlier this month. “Being an old guy now, I can’t do any of that anymore. It makes me even more impressed. It’s almost like the numbers are made up–but they’re all real.”
MLW’s next show is Blood and Thunder on July 29 in Tampa, Florida. Henry has high expectations for their current roster.
“In MLW, I was around people that wanted to learn,” said Henry. “Even the more established stars were asking questions. That has a big impact. It means the people on the way have the same mentality. MLW, it was a great place to be.”
As for Henry’s future, he remains a prominent figure in the wrestling industry. As a cohost on Busted Open, he has a platform to share his views and the knowledge he has acquired over decades in wrestling. And he will soon share more details regarding his next endeavor, which he believes will make a genuine difference in wrestling.
“I believe in what I’m doing and I’m putting all my heart into it,” said Henry. “I couldn’t do that being an employee. I need to be my own boss.”