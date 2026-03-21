Midnight Express Founder Dennis Condrey Dies at the Age of 74

A member of one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history has passed away.

Midnight Express founder Dennis Condrey has died at the age of 74. AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood made the announcement on his Instagram overnight, in addition to creating a GoFundMe to assist his wife, Theresa.

"Dennis Condrey is one half of the greatest tag team of all time, The Midnight Express. For years, they brought excitement and entertainment to millions of people. However, as great as he was in the ring, it doesn’t hold a candle to the human being he was," Dax wrote.

Harwood revealed that he was granted permission to open the GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses and other bills, but said that Theresa expects nothing from his fans but love in return.

"If Dennis Condrey and the Midnight Express ever brought any amount of joy to your life, and you’re able to help, please do. If not, it’s absolutely ok! Please send all your thoughts and prayers to Theresa Condrey in her time of need. God speed, "Loverboy" Dennis Condrey."

Remembering "Loverboy" Dennis Condrey

Condrey began his career back in 1973 and he wrestled for numerous promotions throughout his decades in the business, including WCW, NWA, AWA, Jim Crocket Promotions, Mid-South Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling.

He founded the original Midnight Express in 1980 with Randy Rose and Norvell Austin, before reforming the group with Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette years later in Mid-South.

He later reunited with Rose in AWA and that version of Midnight Express, managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, would go on to feud with Cornette's team of Eaton and Stan Lane in World Championship Wrestling.

Condrey wrestled his final match in 2011 after a lengthy run on the independent circuit. All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to his career with a televised in-ring segment involving CM Punk and FTR in 2023.

AEW was among those to offer their condolences to the Condrey family when the news first broke of Dennis' passing early Saturday morning.

AEW and the wrestling world are mourning the passing of Loverboy Dennis Condrey, one half of the legendary Midnight Express.



Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0sRRFPWJpy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2026

Current WWE SmackDown General Manager and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, took to social media to honor the tag team legend as well. He wrote the following on his X account:

"Dennis Condrey is as good as any craftsmen professional wrestling ever had. For me, pro wrestling is at it's best when it's a combination of technical skill, perfect timing and rugged, believable aggression; Dennis Condrey embodied that combination flawlessly. I can (and do) watch classic Midnight Express matches over and over again, and appreciate something I didn't notice before every time I watch it. Nuances, details, absolute commitment to making the opponent with selling. A PHD in Pro Wrestling is available for free by watching this man work." Nick Aldis on X

You can read Nick Aldis' entire statement below.

RIP the great Dennis Condrey: When I think of this business as a craft, Dennis Condrey is as good as any craftsmen professional wrestling ever had. For me, pro wrestling is at it's best when it's a combination of technical skill, perfect timing and rugged, believable aggression;… pic.twitter.com/eZKhriNKDX — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 21, 2026

The Takedown on SI passes along our condolences to all of the friends and family of the late "Loverboy" Dennis Condrey.