Nikki Bella's Husband Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge
Former WWE star and Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, f.k.a. Nikki Bella's husband, DWTS alum Artem Chingvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence in a Napa, California jail cell.
TMZ reports that Napa County deputies responded to a domestic violence call Thursday morning around 10 AM. Chingvintsev was arrested at the scene and deputies reported injuries.
According to records obtained by People, Chingvintsev was charged with corporal injury to a spouse with a $25,000 bail. He has since been released, jail records show.
While it hasn't been confirmed, Garcia was in Napa at the time of the incident and she is Chingvintsev's spouse.
Three days ago, Garcia posted on Instagram celebrating her wedding anniversary with Chingvintsev.
The couple met in 2017, while Garcia was still dating John Cena. One year later, after Cena and Garcia split, she began dating Chingvintsev.
Garcia and Chingvintsev got engaged in 2020. Later that year, they welcomed their first child. In 2022, the couple wed in Paris, the same city where they had gotten engaged.
Garcia previously disclosed a turbulent time in her marriage during a podcast episode, revealing that she and Chingvintsev had gone to couples therapy. She seemingly referred to that troubled time in a Valentine's Day Instagram post this past February.
"You and me have been through so much, we’ve had our share of highs and lows and bumps in the road but through it all we always make it out stronger and more in love than ever," Garcia wrote.
The Takedown will continue to monitor this situation and update with more details as they are revealed.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text "Start" to 88788.